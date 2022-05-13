New Masconomet softball coach Joe Ciccarello was aware coming in that he was inheriting an inexperienced squad. But the Chieftains are off to a great start — and senior shortstop Maggie Caron is a big reason why.
The captain, who will play at Wheaton College beginning next year, is the Chieftains’ leading hitter and has one of the highest averages in the area, batting .522 with 11 RBI and a .717 slugging percentage.
“Maggie is amazing,” said Ciccarello. “From the moment I got the job she’s been an incredible leader, running captain’s practices and doing such a great job organizing. She keeps the girls on task and has a high level knowledge of softball.
“Maggie works hard all all the time, carries herself with such a friendly and nice demeanor, and simply loves the game.”
The Boxford resident, who serves as a Masconomet captain along with Kate Love and Anna Fennell, said she started playing as an eighth grader and also enjoys skiing with her family on weekends.
“Our softball team is doing great and I’m having so much fun being competitive,” said Caron. “In the past I played a lot of second base for Masco and outfield for the Angels (her club softball team), but shortstop is a new position for me. I had filled in there a little before, but it was never my main position. There’s a lot to learn, but I really like being in the middle of the action.
“Before I met our new coach, my goal was just to make the best of the season. But now it’s changed to going as far as we can in the state tournament,” she added. “Coach always stresses being positive. He gets us going and helps with the attitude and environment.”
While Ciccarello may be new to Masconomet, he coached at Revere High School for many years and was very familiar with the Northeastern Conference.
“We took the team to watch Wheaton play Lesley over April break,” said Ciccarello. “It was nice to show our support for Maggie because she has given everything to the Masco softball program. I’m sure all the coaches she’s had through the years sing the same praise. I simply cannot thank her enough for making my transition into a new program so much easier.
“Only thing is I’m sure when she graduates college, she’ll come back and take my job,” Ciccarello chuckled. “She’ll make a great coach and mentor one day, and I can’t wait to see it.”
Caron is not sure what she will major in at Wheaton, but it will probably be something in the sciences. She didn’t have any trouble deciding where she wanted to play and study the next four years after meeting the school’s softball coach, Rachael Powers.
“When I met coach Powers I really liked her and felt comfortable at Wheaton,” said Caron.
Tianna Dawe had a terrific season pitching for Emmanuel College, and received the GNAC Pitcher of the Week honors last month. She finished with 14-7 record with a 2.47 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings this spring as the Saints finished their season 26-12 overall, including 15-1 in Great Northeast Athletic League (GNAC) play.
The former Salem News Player of the Year and pitcher from Peabody High enjoyed her first full college season, which included a school record 20-game winning streak, after COVID-19 wiped out half of 2021.
“The college game is so demanding both emotionally and physically,” said Dawe, who will coach the Angels 14U Travel Team this summer. “There are four or five games a week with doubleheaders. I was lucky we had another pitcher, (freshman) Brenna Whittaker, who took some of the pressure off me.
“We’re losing eight seniors, but have both Brenna and I will be back with a lot of experience. We also had a strong freshman class who gained experience, so I’m expecting good things for my senior year.”
The Saints lost to Johnson & Wales twice in the GNAC playoffs, including a 6-2 defeat in the championship game. The winner received an automatic bid to the NCAA tourmament.
“We were hoping that would be us,” said Dawe. “There was an outside chance we’d get a bid because of our record, but coach (Olivia) Berry decided not to accept if that happened because everyone was leaving for home after we lost on Sunday afternoon. We were disappointed, but I’m already looking forward to next season.
“College softball is a year-round commitment, and I’ll try to meet up with our catchers for workouts but mostly do it on my own. Coach will send out a program with a lot of lifting and running.”
With nine new starters and a catcher who volunteered to help out but had never caught before (Sarah Martin), Marblehead head coach Johnny Gold couldn’t help but wonder when the season began how many wins his squad would have. Expectations were low, but this team has surprised him with four wins already and came close to upsetting a strong Beverly squad recently.
“We’ve been trying to coach these kids up as best as possible, and they’re getting better,” said Gold. “Our pitcher, Grace Martin, put two games together without walking a batter, and while her ERA is a bit high a lot of it isn’t her fault because we didn’t make the plays we needed to (defensively) and what should have been outs counted as hits.”
Sophia Hailsey (.346), Amelia Rogers (.344), Annika Haley (.342), and Ila Bumargin (.305) are the team’s leading hitters.
Marblehead has improved greatly from the start of the season, and there are a number of promising young players in the program, so the future looks bright.
