Facing the top of the Danvers lineup is a tough task for any softball team. The sluggers holding down the first four spots in the Falcons’ lineup all claim a batting average over .400 and have driven in a total of 74 runs.
It all starts with junior left fielder Lauren Ahearn, who has a .439 average. She’s followed by senior third baseman Emily Goddard, the team’s leading hitter with a .532 average to go with five homers and 20 RBI. Next up is catcher Ava Gray, a junior who is hitting .456 with two dingers and has driven in 25 runs, and it doesn’t get any easier with senior pitcher Mikayla Cunningham (.419, 20 RBI) in the cleanup spot.
This fearsome foursome will be counted on to lead the DHS attack when tourney time rolls around. After falling in the first round of the Division 2 state playoffs last spring, second-year head coach Dom Gasdia belives his 2023 squad is even stronger, building off of what they began a year ago.
Goddard was an All-Conference selection as a junior while Gray is a power hitter and strong defensively. She’s always a threat to throw runners out if they attempt to steal.
“Emily is the best third baseman in the league,” Gasdia said without hesitation. “Her instincts at the corner are at a collegiate level. She’s also a serious threat anytime she steps in the box. Ava has incredible work ethic and a very high softball IQ. She is at the top tier of leaders.”.
“Lauren received the Danvers High Coaches Award last year,” continued Gasdia.”She is a selfless team player who has consistently produced quality hits and is a threat whenever she’s on base.”
The team has greatly benefited from a healthy Cunningham (who was injured last season) in the circle, as she’s struck out 79 batters so far. Skylar Coakley and Autumn Buckley also help out with the pitching.
“Mikayla has been the most improved player of 2023 and has significantly bettered her numbers both in the circle and in the box,” Gasdia said.i “She put in the work in the offseason and is on stride to have her best year as a Falcon.”
Cunningham stressed the reason for the team’s success is working together.
“We all work hard to contribute,” she said. “It’s not just one, two, three, four but everyone on our team. “We’re all friends and want the same results.”
Hitting is one of the Falcons’ strengths not only with Gray, Goddard, Ahearn, and Cunningham but also first baseman Emma McCullough, shortstop (and captain) Kaylee Marsello, and outfielder Brea Robinson. Outfielder Sophie Papamechail has also been an excellent player.
“We pick each other up,” said Goddard. “If one of us is having a bad day, we have confidence the others will come through.”
¢¢¢
Pingree enjoyed a terrific season with an 11-6 overall record, going 7-1 in Eastern Independent League play. They finished second to undefeated Portsmouth Abbey, but unfortunately the league tournament was cancelled after being rained out last Saturday.
On Senior Day, the Highlanders blanked Concord Academy, 13-0 behind the pitching of freshman Antonella Najim, who tossed a one-hitter and struck out five. Najim and sophomore Lyla Campbell have alternated in the circle.
Seniors Marah Goldman, Lucy Ciaciarelli, Kate Spaulding, and Caitlyn Dion were all honored before the game. Dion celebrated by going 3-for-3 while Goldman was 2-for-4 with a triple.
Veteran coach Jim MacLaughlin gave a lot of credit to his senior leaders, who stuck with the team and helped guide the younger players through the Covid years.
“They provided excellent play and leadership,” said MacLaughlin. “We actually had a winning season in 2021, playing a cobbled together schedule in masks and going 8-3, but there was no official league play due to Covid. This season we remained healthy, unlike last year when we finished 3-11. We welcomed a couple of good newcomers, and captains Dion and Goldman were great factors with their on and off field leadership and play.”
Dion did a great job behind the plate and at bat, said MacLaughlin. He especially credits her work with the Highlanders two young pitchers as reasons for the team’s overall success.
He said Goldman was an excellent leadoff hitter and did a fine job defensively at shortstop.
“We had superb consistent pitching from Najim and Campbell,” he said. “That was so important.”
¢¢¢
The latest MIAA Power Rankings have Peabody sitting fifth in Division 1. Central Catholic holds down the top spot followed by King Philip Regional, Taunton, and Wachusett Regional. Beverly is in the last eligible spot at No. 32.
It’s Danvers at No. 15 in Division 2 followed by Masconomet (27) and Marblehead (38). Bishop Fenwick is also in good shape in Division 3 at No. 9, while Essex Tech is 23rd.
¢¢¢
Bishop Fenwick is hosting a tournament this Saturday in honor of freshman player Emily Shann, who was tragically killed in an accident last month. All proceeds will go to establish a scholarship in her name. Action starts at 9:30 a.m. with two games followed by the consolation and championship (2 p.m.). It promises to be a fun day with music, food, and raffles. The food truck will donate a dollar for each item purchased on their menu for lunch or snacks.
