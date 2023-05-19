Last month, Bishop Fenwick freshman Emily Shann was tragically killed in an accident. She was the Crusaders’ starting second baseman and backup pitcher, and it’s been a tough time for her teammates.
Now, the Crusaders are hosting a softball tournament to raise funds for a scholarship in Emily’s name. It will take place Saturday, May 27 with a fun day filled with softball, and the proceeds will go to establish a scholarship.
“The day will begin with two games followed by a consolation and championship game,” said Fenwick head coach Brian Seabury. “We’ll have a food truck, raffles, music, T-shirts all to benefit a fund that honors Emily.”
There are four teams playing, with Arlington-Catholic taking on Medway on Field 2 at 9:30 a.m. and Malden Catholic going up against host Fenwick at the same time on Field 1. The consolation game will take place at 11:45 a.m. and championship at 2 p.m., with both games played on Field 1. The 10-run rule will be in effect after five innings. Fenwick will wear black uniforms but will adjust if needed.
The four Fenwick captain’s mothers, Michele Dunn, Michele Mercurio, Julie Savino, and Ingrid Bonacorsi, are assisting Seabury with all the details involved in hosting the day. There is no entrance fee, but a donation table will be set up at the entrance to the fields with a suggested donation of $5. Fans are asked to bring their own chairs since there are no bleachers at Fenwick.
“We’ll be supplying all the players and coaches with commemorative T-shirts, and also have a stand selling the shirts with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund,” Michelle Dunn said.
Each of the invited teams were asked to contribute a raffle basket in any theme. The moms are thinking about something along the lines of a lottery ticket, wine, and movie night baskets as possible ideas, but welcome any other thoughts teams might have. They want to keep it to one basket per team.
There will also be raffles for gift cards to local restaurants and, hopefully, some sporting events. A food truck will be on site during the tournament with lunch items for sale for a dollar each, and again proceeds will be donated to the scholarship fund. There will also be a snack bar with coffee and donuts available during the morning games.
“We’re so happy to be hosting this year’s tournament,” Dunn added. “Our girls have been through a roller coaster of emotions this season. We’re hoping that this day will be one to remember for years to come in memory of their friend Emily.”
This tournament is a great take for softball fans that enjoyed the Courtney Corning Memorial Tournament each Memorial Day weekend for the better part of two decades. Bishop Fenwick was one of the four teams that annually took part, but the final year of that tournament was 2022.
The Crusaders are inviting fans to come to their place for a great cause.
What a night Meghan Baker had for Swampscott on Senior Night. The Big Blue beat Salem Academy, 16-4, in five innings due to the mercy rule, and Baker was perfect at the plate. The 12th grader also played six of the nine positions on the field, making at least one play at each.
That’s truly something for a highlight film.
It’s been an exciting time for Endicott College senior Katie Watts from Swampscott. A very versatile player, Watts played third base and hit .321 with two homers as the Gulls raced through the Commonwealth Coast Conference tourney, beating Western New England in the conference finals. It marked the fourth consecutive championship for head coach Katie Bettencourt.
“The team has been playing really well,” said Watts, a former high school star with the Big Blue. “MIT is hosting the Division 3 NCAA regional tournament, so it’s close for us. We were really lucky this year to have a lot of seniors in our lineup back from last season, so we were really experienced.
“Going into the Regionals after not losing a game in the conference tourney is a nice confidence booster. Our goal is to take it one step further and make it the the Super Regionals this year.”
Watts, who had 19 RBI, 2 homers, and 7 stolen bases this season, will be back for a fifth year at Endicott while getting a masters degree in Sports Leadership. She’ll also work in the admissions office as a graduate assistant.
“I love the school and am so glad to be coming back,” she said.
