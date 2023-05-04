Masconomet softball captain Amber Goudreau has been doing it all for the Chieftains this spring. The senior pitcher recently recorded her 100th strikeout of the season and carries an ERA of 2.67, and she's also a constant threat at the plate while batting .432 with 11 RBI.
Goudreau and centerfielder Natalie Nolan are the captains for a young team that's had its ups and downs. After winning the Northeastern Conference's Lynch division with a 12-8 mark in 2022, the Chieftains have moved up to the NEC Dunn and, despite playing a much tougher schedule, have managed to remain around the .500 mark.
"Amber and Natalie are quiet leaders who always do the right thing," said head coach Joe Ciccarello. "They care about the team and future of softball at Masconomet. Both are committed to building a winning program, and take great pride in their performance and their school."
Goudreau has carried the team with her dominant pitching; she threw a 4-hitter and struck out 16 in a win over Salem one day after whiffing Gloucester hitters in a 10-inning victory (where she also drove in the game-winning RBI). She throws a nasty fastball and loves to go to her changeup.
A year after pitching 104 innings and finishing with a 2.13 ERA, Ciccarello told Goudreau he wanted to see her get stronger before this season began. Building up strength during the offseason has allowed her to do so, having already thrown 78 innings with 107 strikeouts.
"I worked hard by going to the gym every day to get ready for the season," said Goudreau, who praised the play of her catcher, Julianna Galeota. "I wanted my senior year and last season of high school to be special and complete to the best of my ability to help our team make the tournament again."
Goudreau is headed to the University of Florida next year to study engineering or design. She also captained Masconomet's girls cross country team last fall, and while she won't try out for the softball team at UF, she'll definitely will play for the club team.
Nolan, whom Ciccarello said is super fast in the outfield as well as on the basepaths, is a three-sport athlete who plays soccer in the fall and basketball in winter. She started in softball as a fourth grader and pitched until her sophomore year of high school before switching to the outfield.
She'll be attending to Loyola University in Baltimore to study business and will play club sports, but doesn't know which one yet.
"Everyone gets along so well and has come together on our softball team," Nolan said. "The goal is to have a winning season and go as far as we can in the state tournament."
###
With seven of its starters returning, Salem Academy Charter School is off to another great start at 9-4. This comes on the heels of a 16-6 mark and the Charter School state championship season in 2022.
Sophomore pitcher Kaedynce Kauth, a captain, has struck out 149 batters in 68 innings and is hitting .541 with 16 runs batted in.
Catcher Cindy Shehu has 19 hits, a .594 average, scored 20 runs and plated a dozen to go go with 11 RBI and eight stolen bases. Fellow senior captain Grace Thomas is also a threat at the plate with a .484 average and two home runs.
Coach Mark Lee, whose team recently defeated Salem High for the first time ever, is also high on junior shortstop/centerfielder Kianny Mirabal-Nunez and freshman catcher Angie Jimenez. It's been a group of talented young players that have filled in at various positions as needed that has been a pleasant surprise.
"Versatility is the one thing I can point to that has been really helpful so far," said Lee, who is helped by athletic director Drew Betts. "Kianny can play multiple positions, and her timely hitting has helped. KK (Kaedynce Kauth) is as good as anyone around when she limits baserunners, and Shehu has been a huge help behind the plate. Cindy has a strong arm and isn't afraid to throw."
Lee also pointed to some of the younger players also stepping up. Freshman Dahianna Vicioso (.467) is always a threat at the plate and has been getting on base consistently. "Once on base, Dahianna is really aggressive," Lee said.
"(Freshman) Jayden Starr provides versatility defensively and timely hitting, while (senior) Cynthia Esterlin has made a huge improvement at the plate. She has the ability to fill in almost anywhere from first base to the outfield."
Earlier this week Salem Academy defeated Boston Collegiate Charter School, 19-7 behind Kauth's pitching and the hitting of Vicios and Suheily Pimental (.444, 16 hits, 10 RBI on the season).
###
Emma Bloom, a former Peabody High captain, is now a freshman infielder for Assumption University. She has started 18 games for the Greyounds with 54 at-bats and has a .968 fielding percentage. Assumption made the Northeast-10 tournament as the No. 6 seed and beat LeMoyne College, 3-2, in the first round to advance to face Franklin Pierce.
###
The latest MIAA Power Rankings have Peabody at No. 3 in Division 1 and Beverly 28th. The Tanners; only loss has been to top ranked Central Catholic.
Danvers holds down the 10th spot in Division 2, with Masconomet 17th, Marblehead 27th, and Salem 48th. Bishop Fenwick also has a high rating at No. 11 in Division 3 while Essex Tech is 24th and Swampscott 42nd. In Division 4, Ipswich is 27th and Hamilton-Wenham 34th, while Salem Academy Charter School is ranked 39th in Division 5.