Fast Pitches softball column: H-W's Smaller makes mental health awareness a priority for all 

What began as a school project quickly expanded into something much larger Sydni Smaller.
The worthy cause is mental health awareness, and Smaller has become extremely focused on it. So much so, in fact, that the Hamilton-Wenham junior first baseman has enlisted the help of other students, teachers, and coaches.
Even though the school year ended for Hamilton-Wenham this week, she intends to carry her work over to next year.
“This is an issue in society that needs to be addressed and better understood,” said Smaller, who organized a school ‘Green Day’ where everyone wore the color associated with the cause. “It has been rewarding for me and so interesting to learn more about it. The personal stories I’ve shared are really heartwarming.”
May was Mental Health Awareness Month, and Smaller got the ball rolling by going far beyond the required essay and small actionable step required in the school project. She put out information on coping skills, and started an Instagram page along with a Google forum to allow classmates to share stories and bring things out in the open.
“I was able to get 700 mental health awareness wristbands for our school and also purchased ribbons for spring teams to wear during a game. Softball, boys and girls tennis, and the track and field teams all took part,” she said.
“I tend to get very dedicated when I’m passionate about something, and I am definitely about mental health,” Smaller added. “I feel bringing this information out in the open helps others to feel less alone. My teammates supported me by reaching out to other team captains and coaches. Then I talked to them about what the ribbons stand for.”
Smaller encouraged open conversations, which proved to be a big help.
She plans to major in graphic design in college and would like to go to a school in Europe. Her skills in this area came in handy for designing the T-shirts sold at HW for Green Day as a fundraiser to help a local non-profit organization.
“I used my graphic skills to create social media and spent a lot of time making it interesting,” Smaller said. “There was so much support shown by everybody wearing green. It meant anyone dealing with this issue is not alone; we support them.”
Smaller intends to add more things during her senior year, including reaching out to students at other schools such as Austin Prep, where some of her friends go. One thing on the agenda is organizing a 5K road race.
“Things are getting better,” said Smaller, “but there’s still a lot to be done.”
Smaller is also passionate about softball and has been playing since she was young. Her older sister Talia, who starred at St. Mary’s of Lynn, just finished her freshman year playing for Johnson & Wales.
“Talia is a corner infielder so I guess I followed her by playing first. But I don’t intend to continue in college,” said Smaller, who is very serious about her academics. “I want to focus more on my studies, and have seen how much time Talia has to spend on softball at the next level.”
Hamilton-Wenham head coach George Shapiro said Smaller has done tireless work on behalf of mental health.
“She has done yeoman work for this worthy cause,” said Shapiro. “Sydni is the ultimate team player, always encouraging the younger girls. She organizes team activities, leads the cheer before and after every game, and any time I need something done she always lends a hand..”
Smaller, who is hitting .286, has been playing varsity ball for the Generals since her freshman year, and while not a starter she usually plays in every game. She delivered a a clutch hit in the last inning against Ipswich this past week. She was also named captain-elect at the team’s end of the year banquet.
¢¢¢
Congratulations to the local area’s Cape Ann League Baker Division all-stars, including Ipswich junior shortstop and third baseman Lexi James, who was chosen as a First Team all-star.
Second Team selections include her Tiger teammates Cassidy Smith, a senior first baseman, and freshman catcher Kate Kekeritis, as well as the Hamilton-Wenham duo of senior center fielder Abby Horgan and junior third baseman Marie Akoury.
¢¢¢
Tourney time is here, and the field is crowded for softball with 10 local teams participating.
It’s no secret after blasting through the regular season with a perfect 14-0 mark that Peabody as one of the teams to beat in Division 1 North. As the No. 2 seed, the Tanners sport an identical record as No. 1 Woburn in the opposite bracket. The Tanners have a bye in the opening round and will host the winner of No. 15 Haverhill-No. 18 Reading on Monday at Kiley Field.
Coach Tawny Palmieri has two outstanding freshmen pitchers in the circle in Abby Bettencourt (1.50 ERA, 84 strikeouts) and Avery Grieco (3.12 ERA, 53 punchouts) while sophomore Isabel Bettencourt has done a great job behind the plate.
Abby Bettencourt, who also hit .510, crushed three homers and drove in 18 runs, was named the Northeastern Conference’s Player of the Year. Her sister Isabel and co-captain Emma Bloom were both voted All-Conference. Greico (who hit .488 average with a team-high 5 homers), Logan Lomasney and Penny Spack were each named NEC all-stars as well.
“I’m happy to have a bye in the opening round,” said Palmieri. “We are very excited to get some extra practice time in together and work on things we have been needing to.”
Both No. 26 Beverly and No. 28 Masconomet are on the road today facing tough tests. The young Panthers at No.7 Medford and the Chieftains travel to No. 5 Lowell.
Danvers is the 8th seed (10-4) with has a bye before hosting No. 9 Saugus on Monday. These two teams played last week with the Falcons shutting out the Sachems, 5-0.
Marblehead (7-6) is the 14th seed and hosts No.19 Bishop Fenwick today. The Magicians could be a Cinderella team led by pitcher Lauren Donovan (2.27 ERA and 106 strikeouts), power hitting shortstop Jolie Quintana, and catcher Ashleigh Maude.
Essex Tech, the No. 10 seed, earned a bye and will play at Tewskbury on Monday. Senior Aly Countie leads the Hawks in hitting with a .625 average and 21 runs batted in while Arianna Barros hit .528. Callie Hogan and Samantha Chasse have split duties in the circle for coach Debora O’Reilly, who took over as head coach this season while Julia Deleskey is on maternity leave.
Salem is No. 17 and goes to Dracut today, trying to upset the No. 13 seed. Cassadi O’Leary has a team-leading .560 average with 3 dingers and 24 runs batted in, while pitcher Christin Napierkowski has struck out 94 in 52 innings.
In Division 3 North, No. 12 Ipswich will be at Northeast Tech (No. 5) on Monday. The abovementioned Lexi James has hit .352 with a homer this spring while Bekeritis, the freshman backstop, has hit .354 and first baseman Smith is at .300 for first-year coach Paul James.
Also in Division 3 North, 14th seeded Salem Academy, led by sophomore Cindy Shehu (.649 batting average with 27 RBI and 5 HR), travels to No. 3 Boston Latin Academy.in its first-ever playoff foray.
¢¢¢
Fast Pitches, a column on North Shore high school softball, appears each Friday in The Salem News during the spring sports season. Contact Jean DePlacido at jmdeplacido@aol.com and follow her on Twitter @JeanDePlacidoSN
||||