Here’s a look at the high school softball teams in the area as the season gets underway.
Watch out for the defending Northeastern Conference champions from PEABODY, who have their entire starting lineup from last year’s Division 1 North finalist squad. They include dynamic sophomore pitchers Abby Bettencourt and Avery Grieco. Last spring, Abby Bettencourt led all North Shore pitchers a year ago with a 1.25 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 79+ innings. She also hit .484. Grieco not only excelled when it was her turn on the hill, but also blasted five home runs, tied for tops in the region.
Other important pieces returning include junior catcher Isabel Bettencourt, senior shortstop Emma Bloom (.468, 26 RBI last spring) and fellow two-year captain Gina Terrazzano at first base, and sophomores Logan Lomasney (4 HR) at third base and Kiley Doolin (.461).
Head coach Tawny Palmieri and her girls set lofty goals last year and want to build on that foundation.
“We have to stay focused and work even harder in all aspect,” said Palmieri. “We could win a state championship with this team and coaching staff.”
SALEM is led by its lone senior, captain Cassadi O’Leary, who anchors the infield at shortstop and catcher and crushed the ball last year en route to a .560 average and 24 RBI. The Witches will also count on sophomore pitcher/first baseman/third baseman Skyler Sverker, while another 10th grader, Heather Bernard, plays center and can help at first base. Freshmen Faith Sanchez-Schroeder (2B or shortstop) and Ella Wasserman (2B/3B) will also be counted on.
“Our team strengths will be our overall athleticism,” said coach Rick O’Leary, whose team has eight 8th graders on it. “Our concerns are that we’re very young ... we hope to get better day by day.”
MARBLEHEAD is another very young team that has to reset its entire infield while adjusting to the speed of varsity softball. Senior captains Annika Haley (center field) and Amelia Rogers (2nd base) will lead the Magicians along with three of their classmates: pitcher Grace Martin, left fielder Dylan Kereble, and catcher Sarrah Martin.
Coach Johnny Gold has four pitchers in Martin, sophomores Ila Bumagin and Ruby Calienes, and freshman Lyla McGovern.
“Annika Haley is an excellent athlete,” said Gold. “McGovern and Calienes can play many positions, as can Caroline Brenner. Rogers is a terrific hitter, too.”
Coming off of a disappointing 5-11 season in 2021 — but one that included a state tournament win over Medford before an extra inning loss to Methuen — BEVERLY is hoping for better things this spring, with 10 players returning. Shortstop Jamie DuPont, catcher Lindsey Gannon, and 2nd baseman/outfielder Emily Stilwell are the Panthers’ senior captains, while juniors Nikki Erricola (2B/OF), Mya Perron (1B/3B) and Noelle McLean (a 3B/P who hit 4 HR last year) are other key returnees.
“Our strength is having those 10 returning players who understand the philosophy and goals we have as a team,” said coach Megan Sudak. “With the effort I’m seeing, I think we’ll be all set. Our schedule is chock full of competition, and we can’t wait to get started.”
One year removed from winning the Division 2 North crown, DANVERS has a new coach in Dom Gasdia, who moved up from assistant when Colleen Newbury stepped down. Senior infielder Kristina Yebba (returning after missing all of last season with a torn ACL), utility player Ashley Clark, and infielder/catcher Emily Goddard are the captains.
The Falcons also count on sophomore catcher Ava Grey and junior pitcher Makayla Cunningham. Other key players are juniors Kaylee Marsello, Emma McCullough, Emma Callahan, and freshman Skylar Coakley.
There’s a new coach at MASCONOMET as well, with Joe Ciccarello taking over. Many of the girls out for the team were in a backup role a year ago; Katherine Love and Natalie Nolan are the most experienced along with senior captain Maggie Caron, an infielder who hit .412.
“This team is athletic but inexperienced, and we need to learn how to win games when they’re close,” said Ciccarello. “Believability and toughness will be the keys to success.”
BISHOP FENWICK is looking to rebuild under new head coach Brian Seabury after a 2-16 season. Seniors Emma Burke (P/SS/1B), Hannah O’Brien (OF), and Arianna Costello (2B/3B) are the captains. Other key returnees are juniors Mia Mercurio (OF/SS/1B) and Lilli Bonicorsi (OF/2B).
Over in the Cape Ann League, HAMILTON-WENHAM expects to improve on last year’s 0-13 mark led by captains Hannah Marie Akoury (3rd base), Ellie Hebert (2nd base), and Sydni Smaller (1st base). Akoury, who hit .483 with 28 RBI as a freshman, played with a shoulder injury last spring.
Other key players for coach George Shapiro are sophomore shortstop Bella Fazio, junior catcher Sara Cross, extra hitter Abby Taron (back after missing time with an injury last sefason), and freshman pitcher Ava Day.
IPSWICH will be led by All-League and Salem News all-star senior shortstop/third baseman Lexi James, who is one of four captains along with first baseman Caroline Spencer and outfielders Alexa Eliopoulos and Jaclyn Dziadose.
Other key returnees are junior second baseman Maya Williams, sophomore catcher Kate Bekeritis (another All-CAL and Salem News all-star), sophomore pitcher/outfielder Annabel Morris, and sophomore infielder Piper Reily. Coach Paul James, who likes his team’s senior leadership, also expects junior newcomers junior Emma Campbell (CF/P/INF/C) and Hadley Carlton (P/OF) to make an impact.
“We’re going from just one pitcher last season to four who can come in at any time in the game,” said James. “We’re still a young team so I expect us to make some mistakes, but with our senior leadership we expect to be competitive in every game. As a coach I’m very excited to see what this group can do.”
Julia Deleskey returns at ESSEX TECH after being on maternity leave a year ago. The captains are Mya Doucette (.465 a year ago), senior catcher and class valedictorian and outfielder Ariana Barrows. Others the Hawks will count on include junior center fielder Haydin Hughes and sophomore second baseman/infielder Emma Cormier.
“All the girls came in ready to go on Day 1, which was great,” said Deleskey. “ “We’re a young team, but many have been playing year-round and have a lot of experience.”
PINGREE is coming off a successful 10-3 season, and returns a number of good players from that team. Senior Olivia Robertson (OF/P) and juniors Caitlyn Dion (C/1B) and Marah Goldman (SS) captain the Highlanders. Other key returnees are juniors Lucy Ciacciarelli (CF), MacKenzie Holian (INF/OF), Ashley Dukatz (OF), and Kate Spaulding (OF). Senior outfielder Amelie Mirandola and sophomore infielder Shea Nelson also will contribute.
“We have strong middle infield defense and a solid outfield,” said coach Jim MacLaughlin. “We need to solidify the corners in the outfield and tweak the batting order to find the right lineup.”
Promising newcomers are freshman pitcher Lyla Campbell and sophomore infielder Sadie Cannelli.
Mark Lee is in his third year coaching SALEM ACADEMY, which lost only one senior off a 9-7 team. The Navigators have eight starters back from a squad that made an MIAA tournament appearance for the first time ever. Junior Cindy Shehu, a Salem News all-star who hit an astronomical .610, hit five homers and drove in 27 runs last year, will lead the offense and can play infield or outfield.
Captains are seniors Lenin Anutebeh and Jonah Harrison along with junior Charlotte Ross. Other key returnees are senior first/third baseman Yadeli Espinal, freshman pitcher Kaedynce Kauth, eighth grader Angie Jimenez, and junior catcher Lexi Walker. The Navigators will look to build depth around Kauth, and with eight starters back should be strong at the plate.
