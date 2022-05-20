There are players on every team who don’t get the big headlines, but their hustle, effort, and the myriad of little things they do that don’t show up in the scorebook helps create a positive atmosphere.
It’s time to salute North Shore high school softball’s Unsung Heroes.
LAUREN AHEARN, Danvers Soph. OF. When coach Dom Gasdia needs something done, he doesn’t have to look far because Ahearn is probably already doing it. She’s worked hard to make significant improvements in her game from a year ago and constantly demonstrates leadership that can’t be taught. Gasdia is the first to say her hard work and dedication doesn’t go unnoticed.
“Our team is full of talented, hardworking individuals, but Lauren stands out,” he said. “She has proven time and time again that she is all-in for the team. She’s the first one to unpack the equipment and begin to set up for games and practices. She’s also the last one to leave the field every day, ensuring all equipment is put away and all trash is picked up.”
Gasdia praised Ahearn not only for working hard and asking what she can do to help, but doing it all with a big smile. Another great attribute of hers is how she’s always willing to learn and try new things.
“Lauren does whatever it takes to bring her game to the next level,” said Gasdia. “She’ll ask for extra reps, ask for demonstrations to better understand the task at hand, and most importantly never give up.”
KATE LOVE, Masconomet Sr. 3B. A captain and leader for the Chieftains, Love might not get a lot of fanfare like shortstop Maggie Caron and pitcher Amber Goudreau. Instead, she takes charge at her position in a steady, reliable way.
“Kate quietly goes about her business,” said coach Joe Ciccarello. “She bats around .300 in the 4 hole and gets some big hits. She’s solid at third base and has been very consistent. Plus, Kate is one of the nicest kids I ever met.”
KILEY DOOLIN, Peabody Soph. CF/3B. Coach Tawny Palmieri asked Doolin to handle center field at the start of the season, but switched her to third base in the middle of a game. She’s also the backup catcher behind Isabel Bettencourt, and Palmieri has complete confidence in her ability to jump in to catch pitchers Abby Bettencourt or Avery Grieco if needed.
“Kiley is one of the toughest players and strongest hitters we have,” said Palmieri. “I knew she could handle third base. She’s an all-around utility team player, a coach’s dream and great teammate. Kiley continues to learn, ask questions, and keep a positive attitude when things get tough. I can’t say enough about the athlete she is and being an absolute pleasure to coach.”
JAYLA TAMILIO, Salem Soph. versatile rookie. “She would run through a wall for her teammates,” said coach Rick O’Leary. “Jayla started as an infielder, and we moved her to the outfield. She picked it up like she had been playing there her whole life. The thing that stands out most is she is a terrific person on and off the field.”
NIKKI ERRICOLA, Beverly Jr. 2B. A year ago, coach Megan Sudak asked her to learn to slap hit because she has the fundamentals that would make her successful.
“She definitely didn’t love it at first and often wanted to hit right-handed, but I pushed her to stay on that side,” said Sudak. “Nikki played mostly center field for us last year, and a bit of second base, but this year I made the change to full-time second base.
“Nikki has worked hard, never hangs her head, and always keeps going if an error is made. She’s fielding .889 and has bought into doing more from the left side for the betterment of the team. Having a lefty in the lineup changes the game and gives us a different look against the defense.”
Erricola has gained confidence to bunt, slap, or hit from the left side now. She didn’t believe it when Sudak told her that she was the Panthers’ leading hitter, but now is playing like a seasoned veteran with stellar play at second base.
“Her lateral movement helps tremendously,” said Sudak. “She has a quick first step to the ball; I’m not sure if that is due to her volleyball or basketball skills. Nikki is the epitome of a No. 2 hitter. She can do it all and is willing to try anything. There’s a big misunderstanding about slap hitting. Some people think it’s for those who can’t hit, but it is not by any means. Someone with a quick first step, great hand-eye coordination, and who is willing to read a defense like her can create havoc. I truly love watching her get on base because she’s embraced a challenge and helped our offense more than she realizes.”
SOPHIA HAILSEY, Marblehead Soph. OF. Hailsey leads the team in hitting and has speed. She has come a long way this year, and coach Johnny Gold is glad she’ll be a Magician for two more years.
“She is developing into a good softball player,” said Gold. “Sophia plays with passion which I love to see. “
MEGAN HOLMES, Swampscott Sr. captain. Whatever the team needs, Holmes is ready to jump in to help out.
“She’s soft spoken, and always goes above and beyond with everything she’s asked to do,” said coach Gary Moran. “Megan has even stepped in to pitch with limited experience when we needed her.”
GRACE THOMAS, Salem Academy Jr. LF. The Navigators are having a great season, and coach Mark Lee singled out Thomas for being a constant in the lineup as well as one of the fastest players on the squad. Her speed often makes the difference between a hit and an out.
Once on base, opponents have to respect her ability to steal bases. While Thomas doesn’t hit for power she uses speed to set the table for the middle of the order.
“Grace has also been a much improved left fielder this season,” said Lee. “She is one of our four captains who leads by example.”
MACKENZIE HOLIAN, Pingree Jr. OF/INF. A versatile player, Holian has filled in at all three outfield positions as well as third, second, and first base. She even took over behind the plate for six games. The ability to pitch in at so many different positions makes her invaluable.
“We’ve had some key players injured at various times this season, and Mackenzie has proven to be our version of (former Red Sox utility player) Brock Holt,” said coach Jim MacLaughlin. “She’s done it all without flinching and has been batting .400.”
MEGHAN BURKINSHAW, Bishop Fenwick Jr. 1B. One of the biggest surprises this spring has been the consistent play of Burkinshaw, who started out as a utility player but soon won the Crusaders’ starting job at first base.
“She continues to improve and her contribution has helped with the success of our team,” said coach Brian Seabury. “Meghan’s hard work and competitive edge makes a big difference.”
ISA BISHOP, Essex Tech Soph. 1B. The Hawks got off to a slow start this spring, and Bishop was battling a quad pull. But she’s turned it around, and in the last three games has goine 8-for-12 at the plate with three runs batted in and scored three runs. Overall, her average is .333, and she hasn’t made an error all season.
“Isa has always been one of the most positive players we have and continues to work to improve every day,” said coach Julia Deleskey. “She is truly a team player.”
CAROLINE SPENCER, Ipswich Sr. 1B. Spencer has been a member of the varsity since freshman year and is now a Tigers’ captain, a standout at first base and one of the team’s top hitters.
“Caroline is one of the most vocal leaders I’ve ever had the privilege of coaching,” said Paul James. “She’s a great teammate who never takes any credit during a game, but always makes sure to praise all her teammates no matter what. Caroline is a perfect example of an unsung hero, and I’m so proud of her for many reasons.
“She’ll be attending the University of Maine next year, and I know she has a very bright future with whatever she does in life.”
BELLA FAZIO, Hamilton-Wenham Soph. SS. Coach George Shapiro said Fazio is always the first to arrive for Generals’ games or practices and never fails to ask how she can help in any way.
“Bella’s love for the game is contagious,” said Shapiro. “She’s a very hard worker and plays every inning as if it may be her last, never satisfied unless everything is done 100 percent. The other players take notice, and it pushes them to strive for excellence.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN