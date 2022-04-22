There are new softball coaches at Bishop Fenwick, Masconomet, and Danvers this spring, but they took over the head job already knowing a lot about the league they are playing in, and in one case had an insiders’ look at the talent on the squad. Brian Seabury, Dom Gasdia and Joe Ciccarello are quickly learning the ropes, and relying on senior captains to help out
Seabury may be new to the Crusaders’ softball program, but not to Bishop Fenwick having been the first girls hockey coach at the school and also golf coach. He took over for Michelle Zullo, and it didn’t take long for Fenwick to improve on last season with a 4-1 victory over Arlington Catholic in their second game.
Seabury is busy all three seasons during the school year as golf and boys’ hockey coach at Bedford High in addition to his new position at Fenwick, but is an old hand at softball. He was the head coach at Ipswich for three years and spent the last three at Matignon before resigning because of the distance to the school in Cambridge. He wasn’t planning to coach a spring sport until a conversation with Fenwick athletic director Dave Woods convinced him to apply.
“We talked about the job, and I feel very comfortable working with Dave because I already knew him,” said Seabury. “It was really an easy decision to take the job, and I have a very good group of girls. I’m leaning on my seniors to lead the way and help me out at the start. We went outside Day 1, and they wanted to keep going out. It’s great because you can accomplish so much more on the field than in the gym. Our three senior captains Emma Burke, Hannah O’Brien, and Arianna Costello have been great and very helpful to me.”
Seabury is happy to have sophomore transfer Gigi Aupont in the circle. She struck out 13 and only allowed four hits in the win over Arlington Catholic, and has been consistently on her game. In the 8-0 shutout win over Bishop Stang Aupont pitched a three hitter with 10 punch outs and then tossed a no-hitter Thursday morning. Mia Mercurio and Costello led the attack.
“We’re off to a good start, and Gigi is a very good pitcher,” said Seabury. “That first win gave her confidence. We’ll be competitive this season.”
Gasdia replaced Colleen Newbury at the Falcons’ helm, but it’s not really a new situation because he was her varsity assistant a year ago, handling the hitting and outfielders. Prior to that, Gasdia was the Danvers JV coach. The Wakefield resident has been actively involved in youth sports for years: He was the JV coach at Wakefield High and Triton before coming to Danvers with Newbury six years ago.
“Colleen told me to apply for the job when she left, and I decided to go for it. Everything is going well, and I already knew all the seniors because I had them as freshmen. Last year was so exciting, winning the Division 2 North title and going to the state semi-finals,” he noted.
Usually captains are chosen at the end of the year banquet, but that wasn’t done because Newbury was leaving so Gasdia was able to see about electing them at the start of this season. Kristina Yebba, Emily Goodard and Ashley Clark were chosen, and all three are strong players.
“Those three girls are real leaders, and they’ve been helping me adjust to head coach,” said Gasdia. “We started the season with a tough game against Peabody but bounced back to beat Lynn Classical, 12-9. Makayla Cunningham pitched so well against Lynn after a rough outing against Peabody. Freshman Skylar Coakley is also helping out with pitching, and we can use Goddard in spots.”
The Falcons had a big hitting day against a tough Gloucester team in a 16-6 victory but fell to Masconomet, 6-3 before bouncing back to beat Beverly, 6-4 on Wednesday morning.
Gasdia’s daughter Carianna is assisting her dad as the hitting and outfield coach while Toni Shickolovich is the pitching coach. She played at Yale University and was head coach at Peabody in the mid-2000’s. Carianna was a four year player at Springfield College and in 2016-17 named NEWMAC Female Athlete of the Year after leading the league in hitting and stolen bases. Don Harp, who helped Newbury out has remained on as bench coach.
“Knowing the players is a big help, and the captains all wanted me to apply for the job which makes things so much easier,” said Gasdia.
Ciccarello is new to Masconomet, but very familiar with the Northeastern Conference having been at the Revere helm for the last 12 years. He also coached hockey there, but is now a teacher at Peabody High and looking for a new challenge.
“It was time for a change, and I knew the Peabody High job wasn’t open so I looked around, and applied at Masconomet,” said Ciccarello. “That was definitely the right move. The girls are great, and while I didn’t know any of the players to begin with, I am very familiar with the league. We started out with a lot of newness and transition. A lot of the girls didn’t play much varsity a year ago, but we won our first two games before running into trouble at Haverhill.”
“I’m getting to know all the girls, but I already know there’s some talent on this team,” he added. “They have been great, working hard, and buying into my system. They care about softball, and are everything a coach could ask for.”
Ciccarello took Revere to the playoffs the last 11 years he was there after not qualifying his first year. The Patriots won the NEC’s North division in 2014, and last year were the best team in the Greater Boston League. He is relying on captain Maggie Caron, a strong hitting infielder as well as fellow captains Kate Love and Anna Fennell.
“The girls are athletic but lack experience,” said Ciccarello. “I want to build the program up and each them to learn how to win, especially close games. It’s all a matter of gaining confidence, and I’m sure that will happen.”
What a great start Salem Academy Charter School if off to with four big wins in their first five games. Hot hitting Cindy Shehu is leading the attack along with eight grader Angie Jimenez. Kaedynce Kauth has been terrific in the circle.
Some former Salem News All-Stars are off to great things in collegiate ball. Former Peabody High star pitcher Tianna Dawe is now in the circle for Emanuel College and was named Pitcher of the Week for the Great Northeast Athletic Conference.
Marblehead’s Jolie Quintana received Commonwealth Coast Conference Player and Rookie of the Week at Suffolk University, Danvers’ Becky Zellin hit her first college homer for Suffolk last week and former Danvers star Brooke Grassia is leading Framingham State in hitting. The freshman has a .429 average with a homer, nine RBI and a .554 slugging percentage.
