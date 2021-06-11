Fast Pitches softball column: Perfect so far, Peabody eyes greater challenges in upcoming playoffs 

There's a reason for that big smile on Peabody High softball coach Tawny Palmieri's face these days.
Her young Tanners sport a perfect 13-0 mark with one game remaining in the regular season. The Northeastern Conference champions have high hopes of making a deep run in the upcoming state tournament despite having six starters who are either freshmen or sophomores.
A year ago Palmieri was searching for somebody to take over the pitching duties after graduating four-year star Tianna Dawe when Covid-19 hit, which resulted in the entire 2020 softball season being cancelled. The coach had been faced with a huge problem finding someone to take over in the circle — with no candidates in sight.
Now the cupboard is full for years to come with not one but two outstanding freshmen hurlers, Abby Bettencourt (1.16 ERA) and Avery Grieco (2.28 ERA) in the circle for the unbeaten Tanners.
"We had an idea how good the freshmen and sophomores were because they had been in the program with us as seventh and eighth graders, but could only play for the JVs," said Palmieri, herself a former Peabody High and Merrimack College star.
"They're young but very talented, and the best part is they're willing to work hard to keep getting better."
Peabody's starting lineup features four freshmen, a pair of sophomores, and three juniors including captains Gina Terrazzano and Emma Bloom. The only two seniors on the squad are Kayla Bonfanti and Makaylee Carr.
"We have a special chemistry and a really good bond both on and off the field," said Terrazzano, a first baseman who blasted a two-run homer in a 3-2 victory over Saugus earlier in the week. "Our main goal from the start has been an undefeated season."
"We have so much fun together," added Bloom. "We've been playing together for so long and always support each other. It's so nice to know if you don't come through, somebody else will pick you up."
Palmieri runs up-tempo practices, keeping every player on the roster engaged and working hard. She said she doesn't ever want to waste time sitting around, and the players respect that philosophy.
"She keeps us on our toes all the time," said Terrazzano. "Coach has always said the goal is a state championship, and we're working up to it."
A 1-0 win at Marblehead, a one-run victory over Saugus and 9-8 victory over the Magicians two days ago have been the Tanners' toughest tests to date. Close games are just what they need as tourney time nears.
Freshman third baseman Logan Lomasney (3 home runs), Abby Bettencourt or Grieco at second (when not pitching), center fielder Kylie Doolin, join sophomore catcher Isabel Bettencourt and left fielder Penny Spack along with junior right fielder Sarah Broughton and the captains in the starting lineup.
Through the first 13 games Abby Bettencourt leads the team in hitting with a .533 average, followed by Bloom (.511, 3 HR), Grieco (.487 with a team-high 5 HR), Spack (.461), Doolin (.461), and Isabel Bettencourt (.456).
There are no glaring holes on this squad, with steady fielding and hitting up and down the lineup. The battery is solid with the two Bettencourts and Grieco. Most of the players have been together since elementary school as members of state champion Peabody youth softball teams that reached the highly competitive Eastern Tournaments in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The team as proven that getting the first two batters out in an inning is not a guarantee of escaping without damage, since starting rallies with two outs is a Tanner trademark. They hit three homers in their last Marblehead game with Lomasney, Isabel Bettencourt and Grieco all blasting shots over the fence.
"Our 7-8-9 batters are just as good as 1-2-and-3," said Palmieri. "That's not true on a lot of teams. Our pitchers are 1 and 1A — I don't have a No. 2. We're confident going with both Abby and Avery.
"To be honest, I think we actually came out OK with the (season) cancellation a year ago, and even having a shortened schedule this season has worked out. We should get a bye in the first round of the state tournament followed by a home game.
"A lot of our kids play for AAU teams and want to continue at the next level," added Palmieri. "They're always working on their skills with plans to play in college, and have the talent to do it."
This week Saugus came to town with only one loss on their resume and were riding a six game win streak. The Sachems battled all the way but came up on the losing end of a one-run game, and coach Steve Almquist was very impressed with his opponent.
"We gave them a scare, but Peabody is very, very good," said Almquist. "They don't allow many runs and score a bunch. It wouldn't surprise me at all if they wind up as Division 1 North champs."
###
Paige Wodarski wound up having a monster senior season for Cushing Academy. The third baseman from Danvers, who will play at Stonehill College, was named Penquin of the Week for going 5-8 in the final two games of the season against Deerfield.
Wodarski, who played at Danvers High before transferring to prep school, had a home run and a walk-off double to spark Cushing. She led the Penguins in hitting with a .595 average, homers (4), and doubles (6).
Cushing had its most successful season in school history, going a perfect 10-0, and will miss its power hitter next spring.
###
Marblehead head coach Johnny Gold will be sad to see seven members of his team graduate. The Magicians have fought through injuries and mononucleosis this year.
Senior catcher Jolie Quintana moved to shortstop to help the team fill a void. Quintana, Madi Monahan, and Maeve Sogoloff all homered in the aforementioned Peabody game while Lauren Donovan was outstanding in the circle. The Magicians could surprise teams in the tournament.
###
Fast Pitches, a column on North Shore high school softball, appears each Friday during the spring sports season in The Salem News. Contact Jean DePlacido at jmdeplacido@aol.com and follow her on Twitter @JeanDePlacidoSN
||||