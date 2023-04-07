Softball season is underway and it's time to take a quick look at the local teams, starting with the Northeastern Conference this week and the Cape Ann League, Fenwick, Pingree, and Salem Academy next Friday.
Peabody should once again be the team to beat in the NEC. The defending titlists reached the Division 1 state final a year ago before falling to Taunton, and hope not only to return but win it all.
Junior pitcher Abby Bettencourt, who had a stingy 1.21 ERA in 126 1/3 innings on the mound while hitting .580 with 32 runs batted in and six homers, is one of three team captains. So is her sister, catcher Isabel Bettencourt, and senior outfielder Penny Spack, the Salem News girls hockey Player of the Year and recently named Salem News Student-Athlete of the Year. Isabel Bettencourt his .463 with 31 RBI while Spack was also above .400 (.417) with 27 RBI and four dingers.
Logan Lomasney will also be a key player at shortstop and second base, while junior Kiley Doolin is a coach's dream at utility player, equally strong in the infield or outfield. Avery Grieco, a junior, will also be in the circle as well as the outfield.
"This is my favorite time of year," said fifth-year head coach Tawny Palmieri, whose squad is coming off a 23-5 season. "The outlook is to win the state title this year, taking it one game at a time and never stopping until we have won the last game of the season."
Dom Gasdia begins his second season as head coach in Danvers. Previously, he was the JV coach for four years and a varsity assistant for two, with the Falcons going 70-6 during that time.
Senior captain Emily Goddard (.638) was All Conference as a junior while senior Sophie Papamechail was a league all-star. Another senior, Kaylee Marsello, is also a leader; all three girls are two-sport captains.
Other key returning starters are junior NEC all-star catcher Ava Grey, senior pitcher Makayla Cunningham, junior center fielder Brea Robinson, junior right fielder Lauren Aherrn, sophomore right-handed pitcher Skylar Coakley, and senior first baseman Emma McCullough.
"We added four freshmen, including two right-handed pitchers and two very fast multi-positional players," said Gadsia.
Johnny Gold has been coaching Marblehead for 18 seasons and his teams are a combined 191-134. This season there will be no team captains; rather, Gold is focusing on team-first and leadership from every player.
Senior infielder Anna Bobowski, junior pitchers Ruby Calienes (who will also play 2B) and Ila Bumargin, who will be in the outfield when not in the circle, are some of the team's leaders. Sophomore catcher/shortstop Luka Bornhorst and classmate Lyla McGovern at first base will be counted on along with a good group of freshmen, including pitcher Tessa Franscis, outfielder Asley Mortensen, outfielder/catcher Isabel Mortensen, shortstop Hailey Schmitt, and third baseman Tessa Andriano.
"We are a very young team with upside and potential," said Gold. "It'll take a portion of the season to get used to varsity pitching for the freshmen, but the enthusiasm is great."
Salem is hopeful that a big win to start the season Wednesday is a sign of things to come. Sixth-year head coach Rick O'Leary has a young team and is optimistic they'll be able to improve on last year's 8-11 record.
Junior captains Skylar Sverker at first base, Heather Bernard at third, and Jayla Tamilio in the outfield will be at the forefront of Salem's success this spring. Sophomore Faith Sanchez-Schroeder is the second baseman, freshmen Liv Loux plays shortstop, and Annie Thornett is in the circle.
"We just want to get better every day," said O'Leary.
The defending NEC Baker champions, Masconomet moved up to the NEC Lynch Division this spring and has a much tougher schedule. Second-year head coach Joe Ciccarello said his team has big holes to fill in the infield and at the plate, but is optimistic.
"Having the battery back (including pitcher Amber Goudreau) should help, but we have to make great strides at the plate and play as error-free ball as we can," said Ciccarello."
Center fielder Natalie Nolan and Goudreau are the team captains. Goudreau pitched 104 innings last season and had an impressive 2.13 ERA.
Infielders Sam Serio, Mia Theberge, Adriana Chulli, and Charlotte Leiss are others Masco will rely on.
Beverly is led by veteran coach Megan Sudak, now in her 15th season. Coming off a 14-7 season, the Panthers will be led by senior captains Nikki Erricola at second base, Noelle McLane in the circle (and 3B when not pitching), and Mya Perron, who will catch, play first or third base.
"All players on the team will be expected to contribute," said Sudak. "We're really looking forward to this season and have a nice core of returning talent along with a talented group of newcomers who will compete daily for time on the field."
Gary Moran has been the head coach in Swampscott for eight years and will rely on senior captain Meghan Baker at second base along with sophomores Olivia Batletta and Cece O'Connor. Batletta is a center fielder while O'Connor plays shortstop and catches.
Melanie Blood, junior infielder/pitcher, and sophomore third baseman/catcher Lauryn Fahey will also help out.