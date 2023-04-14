Last week we featured the seven Northeastern Conference teams in our readership area, so this time around we’ll take a look at our half-dozen other local teams — starting with the Cape Ann League.
Both Hamilton-Wenham and Ipswich have new coaches, with Mary Flynn taking over the former and Kelsey Fisher the latter.
Flynn has the tough task of building the Generals back up. After a heartbreaking 12-11 loss to Ipswich on opening day, her team bounced back to blast Mt. Alvernia, 23-6.
“Hamilton-Wenham has been struggling for years,” said Flynn, who previously coached at Danvers. “They hadn’t won a game since 2019. So this is the beginning of rebuilding a program, and we have nine 8th graders playing on varsity. The future is bright.”
The Generals will be led by their four returnees, including senior captain Sara Cross, who catches and plays first base, and junior captain Bella Fazio, a shortstop. Sophomore pitcher Ava Day and sophomore outfielder Maren Webster also were on varsity a year ago.
Day, Fazio, and eighth grader Molly Degnan, who plays third base and catches, have led the team in the early going. Fazio hit two homers and went 6-for-9 with five runs batted in while Day had four RBI. Degnan hit safely in nine of the first 10 at-bats, drove in five runs and stole a base.
Ipswich hopes to better last season’s 6-12 mark under Fisher. She has never coached a high school team, but has lots of experience, having spent the last six years coaching ASA travel softball in New Hampshire for the New England Diamond Gems.
The Tigers got off to a fast start with their come-from-behind triumph over Hamilton-Wenham.
Team captains are seniors Emma Campbell, a right-handed pitcher who helps out at third and in the outfield, and third baseman/utility player Maya Williams. Junior captain Katie Bekeritis handles the catching and can fill in at other positions.
“Each of them have been so helpful in getting me familiar with the Ipswich High softball culture as well as being open minded to the new ideas I’m bringing in from my own previous experiences,” said Fisher.
Juniors Annabel Morris (P) and Piper Reily (SS/2B) and sophomores Cairo Teheen (1B) and Elin Roberts (C/UTIL) figure to help out a lot.
“Annabel and Piper are two upperclassmen who are additional great role models,” said Fisher. “They are always calm and collected in-game situations. Cairo and Elin have brought a lot of positivity and energy that I’m excited to see transfer as the season goes on. (Freshman catcher/utility) Liv Driscoll has shown such a strong work ethic, too, which has been representative of the freshman group who came up to varsity.”
Bishop Fenwick will be a team to contend with in the Catholic Central League. Second-year coach Brian Seabury has lots of experience in softball as well as girls and boys hockey.
Crusader captains are seniors Lilli Bonicorsi (OF), Mia Mercurio (SS), Maisie Dunn (OF), and Sophia Savino (2B). Once again this season Gigi Aupont, a junior, will be in the circle. Gabby Mauri, a sophomore catcher and Meg Burkinshaw, a senior first baseman, should also play key roles.
“We’re really trying to build off last year’s momentum,” said Seabury. “Our experience should help us compete, with our difficult schedule a benefit (come) the state tournament.”
Pingree hopes to improve on last year’s disappointing 3-12 record. Veteran coach Jim MacLaughlin , now in his 33 years, will turn to captains Caitlyn Dion (C/1B) and Marah Goldman (SS).
Other key players are sophomore pitcher Lyla Campbell, junior first baseman Sadie Canelli, senior centerfielder Lucy Ciaciarelli, frshman pitcher Antonella Najim, senior right fielder Kate Spaulding, junior left fielder Shea Nelson, and sophomore infielder Lily Sarone.
“We have greater depth and experience, which should help the team progress this year and hopefully compete for an EIL title,” said MacLaughlin, whose team’s strength lies in its defense.
Having won the Charter School State Championship a year ago and finishing 16-6, Salem Academy returns seven starters as they look to climb even higher.
Coach Mark Lee (26-13 in four seasons) will have Kaedynce Kauth, Cindy Shehu (one of the top hitters on the North Shore each of the past two seasons), and Grace Thomas as captains to lead a strong veteran squad. Freshman catcher Angie Jimenez and junior shortstop/centerfielder Kianny Mirabal-Nunez should also be big contributors.
Essex Tech has a new heads coach in Tara Petrocelli-McGloin, who formerly coached at Danvers. She takes over for Julia Witzig Deleskey, who resigned so she could spend more time with her infant son. The Hawks are playing their final season in the Commonwealth Coast Conference this spring before joining the Cape Ann League for the 2023-24 school year.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN