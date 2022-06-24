This was a terrific season for several area softball teams — and none had a better campaign than Peabody High.
The Tanners’ incredible run ended in the Division 1 state championship, where Taunton successfully defended its title with a 5-3 victory. Peabody finished the year 21-3, with all three losses coming against state champions (including Amesbury twice) by a grand total of five runs.
With seven starters returning, head coach Tawny Palmieri is already setting the bar very high for 2023.
It’s still a very young team, one that will lose just two very valuable starters in captains Emma Bloom and Gina Terrazzano at shortstop and first base, respectively. There’s no question the goal will be to get back to the state finals and win it.
Six other local teams made it to the MIAA state tournament, highlighted by Bishop Fenwick winning its first postseason game in a long, long while. The Crusaders shut out Newburyport, 2-0, behind a one-hitter by sensational sophomore pitcher Gigi Aupont.
A leader both in the circle and on the bench, Aupont carried the Crusaders all season with a 12-10 record, 2.85 earned run average and 232 strikeouts.
Fenwick turned its season around and made the tournament for the first time in a long while under new head coach Brian Seabury.
Megan Sudak‘s Panthers got off to a bit of a slow start this spring, but came on strong as the season wore on. They used three pitchers — Noelle McLane, Emily Stilwell, and Jazmine Sullivan, and had great success in doing so. Senior captain Lindsey Gannon did a terrific job behind the plate, and junior Mya Perron was a force at first or third base as well as at the plate.
Masconomet was another team that had a winning season for the first time in recent memory, and first-year coach Joe Ciccarello has to take a lot of credit for that. He quickly had the Chieftains believing in themselves and working hard on making fundamental plays. Amber Gaudreau was the squad’s lone pitcher and did a nice job both in the circle and at the plate. The Chieftains will miss super shortstop Maggie Caron, who will play at Wheaton College.
Danvers had a new coach in Dom Gasdia, who stepped up from assistant when Colleen Newbury left. Even though the team graduated a lot of top players from last season’s Division 2 North champions, they got back into the state tournament before dropping a heartbreaker to Plymouth North in extra innings.
The Falcons will have a good nucleus back led by Emily Goddard and Ava Gray, and freshman pitcher Skylar Coakley, who gained valuable experience this season and will be ready to take over the bulk of pitching duties next spring.
Salem head coach Rick O’Leary relied heavily on his sensational daughter, Cassadi O’Leary, to guide a young Witches’ team that had several eighth graders in the starting lineup.
Liv Loux, an eighth grader who showed the ability to hit the best pitchers in the league, was a Northeastern Conference all-star while young pitchers Annie Thornett and Skylar Sverker will make the team better with their experience gained this season.
It was a disappointing year for Marblehead and Swampscott, but both have some exciting young players coming up — including pitcher Joycelyn Spickard for the Big Blue. Essex Tech is also young and got off to a slow start before putting together a good run and narrowly missing the playoffs. Pingree has several good looking underclassmen and should improve, while Hamilton-Wenham and Ipswich will be looking for better runs in the Cape Ann League.
Salem Academy Charter School continues to get better each year under coach Mark Lee. The Navigators won the charter school title and went to the MIAA tournament, and will return next spring with several key players back.
Peabody’s Terrazzano was the NEC’s home run champion with seven; Salem’s O’Leary and Abby Bettencourt of Peabody both had six. It should be noted that Angie James (9) and Cindy Shehu (8) of Salem Academy Charter were big threats to hit the ball out of the park.
O’Leary was also the area’s RBI leader with 38, and Emily Goddard of Danvers had the top batting average among NEC teams in our readership area with a sizzling .638. That’s the best except for the Navs’ star Shehu (.672).
No surprise that Abby Bettencourt. the NEC Player of the Year, had the lowest ERA at 1.21, including four tough tournament games and over 100 innings pitched. Fenwick’s Aupont was tops in punchouts with 232.
Danvers junior captain Goddard was one of the best players in the NEC all season. The third baseman was chosen All-Conference after batting .653 in 20 regular season games. She had 49 hits, 33 runs, 32 RBI, 18 doubles, and three homers along with a 1.067 slugging percentage.
Her final average after the playoffs was .638 with 33 runs batted in and three homers.
“Emily is the most athletic and talented player I’ve coached in the many years I’ve been a high school and club coach,” said Gasdia,. “Believe it or not. she’s also a phenomenal catcher, but I’ve never used her in that role because I was totally amazed at her ability to play third base a year ago as a sophomore. She fields the position with incredible anticipation, reading the spin and direction of the ball, and fields it with ease.
“Emily always knows where to go with it (i.e., which base), and she’s extremely smart in situational play,” Gasdia added. “She’s also dabbled with pitching in the past, and this year was a vital part of our relief staff. I’ve been hesitant to have her start (in the circle) because of the impact she has had at the corner, both mechanically and as a leader. It’s just something I hated to remove her from the impact she makes at third. We’re lucky to have her for one more year.”
Goddard started playing when she was four or five years old, moving around to try out different positions including pitching and catching. But it wasn’t until high school that she became a third baseman.
She can still help out in the circle in a pinch, but loves everything about third.
“I’m closer to the plate so I have to react quicker,” said Goddard. “The middle infielders have more space and more time to react, but I need to do it quickly,” she said. “I’m a goalie in soccer, and that helps my reaction time.”
Goddard works on her game year round, playing club ball for Rage out of Salisbury. Every weekend it’s off to another tournament.
“I like to stay busy, and being around softball all summer keeps me from getting rusty,” she said.
Contact Jean DePlacido at jmdeplacido@aol.com and follow her on Twitter @JeanDePlacidoSN
