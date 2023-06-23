The 2023 high school softball season is over, and for some it was very rewarding. Others are hoping next year will be better as young players mature and benefit from the playing time they earned this spring.
Two local teams, Peabody and Bishop Fenwick, enjoyed long postseason runs that ended in the state semifinal round. Gigi Aupont led Bishop Fenwick to the Final Four for the first time in 19 years in Division 3, and Abby Bettencourt did the same for Peabody in Division 1 — although this marked the second year in a row the Tanners got there (having faced Taunton for the state title last June). This time their terrific season ended a game short with a loss to Central Catholic, 4-2, at UMass Lowell.
Peabody’s only two losses were at the hands of top seeded Central Catholic, the first when Abby Bettencourt didn’t pitch. They hit two solo shots in the state semis before the Raiders broke a tie game open with a two-run bomb.
Peabody came into the season with the No. 1 goal to reach the finals once again and this time knock off Taunton, but it was not to be and for the third year in a row the Tigers went home with the state title.
This was an unbelievably tough season for Bishop Fenwick, losing freshman second baseman and backup pitcher Emily Shann in a tragic accidental death early in the year. The team never forgot her and held a tournament in her memory on Memorial Day weekend to start a scholarship. The Crusaders won that tourney, and Shann’s No. 3 shirt was hung up on the fence behind their bench all season. Many girls had her No. 3 painted on their arm.
Through all the grief and emotional rollercoaster of the season, the Crusaders kept playing and put together a 10-game winning streak. In the playoffs they beat Lowell Catholic, 5-2, blanked both North Reading and top seeded St. Mary’s of Lynn, 2-0, before losing to Norton, 8-1 in a game that was very close until the final inning. Aupont took the team on her shoulders, and the good news is she’ll be back in the circle next year.
Peabody will be in great shape again in 2024, with most of its players back from this year’s 20-2 squad. The Tanners defeated Milford (9-5), St. Paul Diocesan (11-3), and North Andover (3-1) on a walkoff homer by senior Bo Bettencourt prior to facing Central Catholic. One will never know for sure if having only one day off after their 9-inning win over North Andover had any affect on the Final Four outcome, but Tanners head coach Tawny Palmieri certainly didn’t think it helped, especially since her team was the only one to face that situation.
The Tanners return all starters except Bo Bettencourt at catcher and fellow senior captain Penny Spack in left field. Freshman first baseman Lizzy Bettencourt is ready to take over behind the plate for her older sister, so it’ll likely be an all-Bettencourt battery again in 2024.
On the plus side Beverly, Danvers and Masconomet all made the state tournament out of the Northeastern Conference.
The Panthers bested Framingham before being ousted by Central Catholic. They will certainly miss captains and leaders Noelle McLane, Mya Perron, and Nikki Erricola, but have several promising young players coming back including pitchers Jasmine Feliciano, Elsa Roulet, and Gabbi Wickeri.
Masconomet was around the .500 mark most of the season. Senior pitcher Amber Goudreau carried the Chieftains and will be missed both pitching and hitting. The biggest question for the Chieftains is finding somebody to take over in the circle.
Marblehead ended up with a 9-11 record and will return everybody. Sophomore Luka Bornhorst stole 20 bases and hit .409. She is the first Magician in five years to finish with a batting average over .400 and only the third Marblehead player ever to steal 20 or more bases.
“We were very young and the girls played well,” said head coach Johnny Gold. “We started five freshmen and only had one returning player. I’m so proud of this team because winning nine games was truly an accomplishment. I can’t wait until next year. I believe we’ll get back to the state tournament with this great group of student-athletes.”
Second baseman Ruby Calienes took over pitching duties to help her team when injuries struck; Gold said without her things wouldn’t have gone well. Calienes pitched 16 games and struck out 80.
Salem also showed a lot of improvement thanks to freshman pitcher Annie Thornett, who was in the circle for 108 2/3 innings, struck out 144 and had a strong 2.88 ERA. When the Witches made errors behind her she never got rattled and kept calm throughout. Next year Thornett should be even more dominant
First baseman Skylar Sverker will return after missing the last two-plus weeks of the 2023 campaign after having undergone emergency appendectomy. Julia Gauthier, an 8th grader, was behind the plate for the Witches and, with a year’s experience under her belt, should be even better.
Swampscott also featured some very young players, mostly freshman and sophomores. Center fielder Olivia Barletta led the team with a .436 average and 14 RBI while freshman infielder Maddie Lilley and sophomore outfielder Lucia Alvarado both finished with a .353 average. Another freshman, Hayden Haskell, was at shortstop and pitched.
In the Cape Ann League both Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham were extremely young.
Under first-year coach Mary Flynn, the Generals began the rebuilding process. After not winning a game since 2019, H-W steadily improved with a youth movement that featured promising eighth graders — of which there were nine of on the varsity.
Flynn believes the future is bright led by Molly Degnan, who helped the team at third base and catcher. She batted .534 and drove in 24 runs with a homer, two triples, and six doubles. “She came out hot out of the gate and continued to be our powerhouse all season long,” said Flynn.
Ipswich also started a lot of young, inexperienced players with six freshmen and four sophomores playing varsity ball all season. It should make the Tigers stronger in 2024.
Essex Tech will join the CAL for the 2023-24 school year, adding a third local team to the mix.
Pingree had a very good year with a very young team. The Highlanders posted a 7-1 Eastern Independent League record to finish in second place and were 11-6 overall.
They’ll miss senior captains Caitlyn Dion and Marah Goldman but return freshman Antonella Najim and sophomore Lyla Campbell, who shared pitching duties. Both had low ERA’s, allowing just over two runs per game.
The batting title for our readership area goes to Beverly’s Noelle McLane with a .595 average. She was one of seven players locally with an average of .500 or better. McLane also took top honors for most runs batted in with 39.
Abby Bettencourt’s 10 home runs led all North Shore hitters. In fact, the top four HR hitters were all from Peabody, including Logan Lomasney (8), Lizzy Bettencourt (7), and Bo Bettencourt (6).
Abby Bettencourt also owned the pitching crows with most strikeouts (266) and lowest earned run averaged (0.88).
