MIDDLETON -- It was Senior Night at Essex Tech Thursday, and after honoring the graduating basketball players and cheerleaders with flowers, the Hawks wasted no time jumping out to a big lead against visiting Rockport.
They never let up, either. Essex Tech hit seven 3-pointers and penetrated for easy layups time after time in a 53-17 victory.
Ten different players figuring in the scoring for the Hawks, led by sophomore Emma Dorgan. She canned four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 15 points while helping her squad improve to 9-4.
"The past few games we've been getting out to a slow start, and I think it was because we were playing down to our competition," said head coach Greg O'Brien. "That didn't happen tonight, which I was glad to see. We made a bunch of threes, and honestly I think our percentage for the season is higher on those long shots than the 2-pointers.
"Emma had a big night," he added. "She's one of the most talented players and is always upbeat. She loves basketball, and I'm trying to talk her into trying lacrosse in the spring."
After the first quarter the Hawks led, 14-2, and increased their lead to 23 points by halftime (33-10). The home team had a distinct height advantage with centers Sydney McCarthy (6 points) and Bryanna Grant (4).
Dorgan had eight points in the second quarter with a pair of bombs and a layup to spark her team.
"This was one of my better games," Dorgan said. "I knew after the first 3 went in I was going to hit them.
"I think we were all in high spirits because it was Senior Night. We all wanted to win for our seniors."
Essex Tech's pressure defense caused turnovers that resulted in points at the other end. Senior point guard Brianna Pothier from Peabody had seven points and did just about everything for her team with steals and rebounds.
The lone bright spot for the young visitors was the play of senior captain Kylie Schrock, who had 10 points. She scored eight of her team's 10 first half points and added four steals. She's the Vikings' lone 12th grader.
"Kylie is an amazing player and I just love watching her," said O'Brien. "She loves to attack and does everything under control.
"Pothier put in a lot of work to get back to where she was two years ago after having an off season as a junior. She's hitting the 3's again and has her confidence back," added O'Brien. "The ball seems to come to her because she's in the right place and has a good basketball IQ."
Rhu Arsenault and captain Synclair McGovern from Danvers, captain Kailey Erickson (Swampscott), Sydney McCarthy (Lynn), Sofia Varga (Gloucester), Lily Zagoreos and Pothier from Peabody are the seven seniors for Essex Tech. They all got a lot of playing time, but by the third quarter O'Brien had emptied his bench.
The Hawks' next game is at Shawsheen on Monday.
Essex Tech 53, Rockport 17
at Essex Tech Gymnasium, Middleton
Rockport: Schrock 5-0-10, Gardner 1-0-2, Osier 0-0-0, Canning 0-0-0, MacDowell 0-1-1, Silver 0-0-0; Magee 1-0-2, Twombly 0-0-0, Morin 1-0-2. Totals: 8-1-17.
Essex Tech: Pothier 3-0-7, Arsenault 2-0-4, McGovern 3-0-6, Dorgan 5-1-15, McCarthy 3-0-6, McLeod 0--0-0, Varga 1-0-3, Shairs 1-0-2, Grant 2-0-4, Mbachi 0-0-0, Mugford 1-1-4, Zagoreos 1-0-2, Gadbois 0-0-0, Erickson 0-0-0. Totals: 22-2-53.
Halftime: Essex Tech, 33-10.
3-Pointers: R, None; ET, Dorgan (4), Pothier, Varga, Mugford.
Records: R, 5-5; ET, 9-4.