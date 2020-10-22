Fast start by Danvers field hockey sinks Gloucester

GLOUCESTER — The Danvers High field hockey team set the tone of Thursday night's against Gloucester in the opening minutes.
The Falcons earned a breakaway chance in the opening seconds that was broken up by a nice back check from the hosts. But just one minute later, Grace Brinkley and captain Ashley Curcuru broke out on a 2-on-1 break with Curcuru putting home the cross-circle pass from Brinkley to give a Falcons they'd never relinquish.
Danvers ran with that momentum and controlled play the entire night en route to a 3-0 victory at Newell Stadium.
"We played our game and stuck to it tonight," said Danvers (2-1) assistant coach Becca Butler. "There was great communication and passing and it showed with all the early chances we got."
While Gloucester (now 2-2-1) settled down at times, it could never find the goal to get back into the game. Meanwhile, the Falcons' team speed had the home team back on its heels for most of the night.
"When you play a team like that you have to bring your 'A' game and we didn't have it tonight," Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. "Danvers was fast; they moved the ball really well. We'd get sucked in at times and we were chasing the ball way too much."
The Fishermen started to find their footing late in the first quarter and took a little momentum into the second. But Danvers snatched it right back with a goal just 2:55 into the second period as Brinkley put home a rebound off of her own shot.
Danvers continued to press the action, but Gloucester goalie Mia Wheeler kept it a game for most of the night. Of her 21 saves, several of them were on hard hit shots from in close, but she had command of the circle and excelled at cutting down angles on Danvers shooters.
The Falcons, however, were able to find the back of the net one more time when Emma Wilichoski found some room all alone in front of the Gloucester goal and converted for a 3-0 Danvers lead. Curcuru, her team's leading scorer, assisted on the play.
"We really earned a lot of good scoring chances," Butler said. "(Wheeler) was great in goal and kept them in it for a while but we kept communicating and applying pressure."
Brigid Churchill earned the shutout for the Falcons, making five saves.