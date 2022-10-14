IPSWICH — Getting on the board first was a good start for the winless Ipswich High football team.
Visiting Triton was relentless in its potent attack, scoring on the next three possessions to go on to pick up their third win of the season, 40-10.
The Tiger defense dug in to stop the Vikings on the opening drive, and senior captain Matt McGowan, who led his team with 140 yards rushing, broke loose for an 84 yard scamper to the Triton 11. The drive stalled in the red zone, but Matias Zapata kicked a 32-yard field goal to give the home team a 3-0 lead.
"It was a good start, but we wanted to cap it off with a touchdown," said Ipswich coach Zack Lamkin. "Last year was McGowan's first playing football, and the difference this season is like night and day. He's really come into his own."
It didn't take the Vikings long to answer with a 59-yard scoring drove as quarterback Max Ciaramitaro, who threw for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns, went to the air to find his favorite receiver Ethan Tate for a first down catch, and then completed a 28-yard strike to Jayden Torres to the 1-yard line. On the next play Cole Piaseczynski barreled in for the first of his two TD rushes, 6-3 Triton.
"This is a big win for us, and we knew they'd want to punch us in the mouth and be ready for a fight," said Vikings coach Eric Burgos, the former Danvers High start who his team now 3-3. "It was crucial to hold them to three points instead of six or seven, and our guys responded right away. We want to keep it going, get hot and finish strong. I'm very proud of my offense. We were able to run the ball to set up the pass and executed what we practiced all week."
A bad snap on the next Tiger punt forced Henry Wright to run instead of kick, and that gave Triton possession at the Tiger 34-yard line. Seven plays later Piasecznski found his way into the end zone again, 13-3.
Wright blasted up the middle for a 57-yard touchdown run with just under five minutes left in the third quarter, and Zapata added the extra point, but once again Triton answered right back, needing only two plays to make it 34-10 on a Ciaramitaro 45-yard pass to Ryan Nolan and Liam Friis kick.
"They're a dynamic, big team at skill positions, and have a large quarterback that runs well and throws well," said Lamkin. "We're playing a lot of young kids that are getting their feet under them. Louie Harrington, Will Gromko, Finn Wright, and Hank Latorella to name a few are all seeing a lot of playing time that will help. We've got some athletic guys at the back end, and talent up front.
"Henry Wright is an absolute beast and has been for several years, but is especially good both ways this season. I couldn't be more proud to be his coach. He really does it all for us."
On the final Ipswich possession McGowan completed a 50-yard pass to Harrington to the Vikings 26 yard line, but it was running time and that was the final play of the game. The Tigers never stopped fighting.
Triton 40, Ipswich 10
at Jack Welch Stadium, Ipswich
Triton (3-3);6;`5;13;6;40
Ipswich (0-6);3;0;7;0;10
Scoring summary
I-Matias Zapata 32 field goal
T-Cole Piaseczynski 1 run (rush failed)
T-Paseczynski 3 run (Liam Friss kick)
T-Ryan Nolan 2 pass from Max Ciaramitaro (Ashton Wonson rush)
T-Jack Harden 34 run (kick failed)
I-Henry Wright 57 run (Zapata kick)
T-Nolan 45 pass from Ciaramitaro (Friis kick)
T-Joshua Rodriguez 8 run (kick failed)
RECEIVING: Triton - Ethan . Ipswich - Louie Harrington 2-52, Matt McGowan 2-9, Henry Wright 1-4
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Triton — Cole Piaseczynski 13-61, Jack Harden 3-35, Joshua Rodriguez 3-26, Nathan Miller 3-17, Ryan Snow 1-4, Jayden Torres 1-2, Max Ciaramitaro 1-1; Ipswich — Matt McGowan 13-140, Henry Wright 16-113, Louie Harrington 8-16, Peter Bauman 1-3, Eliot Donovan 2-(-2).
PASSING: Triton — Ciaramitaro 11-16-169-2-0; Ipswich — Donovan 3-8-15-0-0; McGowan 1-1-50-0-0; Harrington 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Triton — Tate 5-68, Ryan Nolan 2-47, Torres 2-29, Harden 1-16, Matt Sauris 1-9; Ipswich — Harrington 2-52, McGowan 2-9, Wright 1-4.