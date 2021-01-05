HAMILTON — A dominant first quarter had the Hamilton-Wenham boys basketball team thinking of a blowout in their season opener Tuesday night on their home court.
Visiting North Reading made sure that never happened, teaching the Generals a good lesson in the process.
Captain Ryan Hutchinson led four players for the hosts in double figures with 15 in his team’s 56-46 win over the Hornets. But it was never as easy as it appeared it might be in the early going.
The visitors, behind a game-high 20 points from junior shooting guard Cody Cannalonga, outscored H-W in the second and third quarters and sliced their deficit to three (49-46) with 1:56 to go. Hamilton-Wenham bore down from that point, however, getting a big bucket underneath from Ryan Monahan, a nice putback off a missed free throw from Hutchinson and three more points from the charity stripe.
“As a coach, you couldn’t have asked for anything better,” said Generals head coach Mike DiMarino. “The effort is where it needs to be, but there are still mistakes that we can fix. We’ll get back on the floor (Wednesday night), watch the film, see what we did wrong and how we can fix it.
The contest, in which players on both teams wore masks and there were zero fans in attendance because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, took just 63 minutes to complete.
“With the new protocols and all, we’re still working through some things,” said DiMarino. “We’re trying to figure out how many fast breaks you need (before calling a time out) because kids are having trouble breathing on the floor. But you can’t fault the effort of both teams; the fact that we’re playing is a credit to the Cape Ann League and the administrators and athletic directors.”
Hamilton-Wenham shot out to a 20-4 lead after just eight minutes, holding the Hornets without a field goal in the first quarter while burying a quartet of 3-pointers of their own. But once North Reading got their shots to start falling in the second and third quarters, they were able to press the Generals and force turnovers, leading to easy baskets.
As a result, the Generals committed seven turnovers in the second quarter and six in the third (after having just 3 in the first) and watched their lead whittled down from 16 to seven to begin the final quarter. Behind Cannalonga, the Hornets shot themselves back into the game and got close, but never managed to take the lead.
Monahan, a big presence underneath the boards, had eight of his 12 points for Hamilton-Wenham after intermission, when the team really needed them, and added a game-high 10 rebounds. Fellow big man and team captain Carter Coffey added 11 points and seven boards, while Hutchinson added six of his team’s 16 steals and four rebounds in a fine performance.
In addition, senior forward Markus Nordin scored 11 points, pulled down seven rebounds, dished out five assists and had four steals. Guard Ronan Connors had a steady game of his own with six points and four steals.
“We knew we had a size advantage coming in (with Monahan and Coffey), so we tried to beat them inside. That opened up some 3-pointers early on, and we got off to that great start,” said DiMarino. “We got contributions from everyone; these guys have been through the battles and have a lot of pride.
“But their press hurt us, too. We turned the ball over too much, missed too many free throws (6) and missed a lot of bunnies underneath the basket. We’ll look at the shot chart and see what we need to do to get better.”
Hamilton-Wenham 56, North Reading 46
at Hamilton-Wenham Regional H.S.
North Reading: Cody Cannalonga 6-4-20, Dimitri Boulas 2-2-7, Will Taylor 1-5-7, Brayden Beal 2-0-4, Casey O’Connor 3-0-7, Quinn Risenberg 0-1-1. Totals 14-12-46.
Hamilton-Wenham: Carter Coffey 3-4-11, Ryan Hutchinson 5-3-15, Ryan Monahan 6-0-12, Markus Nordin 4-0-10, Ronan Connors 2-2-6, Thomas DeSimone 1-0-2, Harrison Panjwani 0-0-0, Mathew Botelho 0-0-0. Totals 21-9-56.
Halftime: Hamilton-Wenham, 32-20.
Three-pointers: NR, Cannalonga 4, Boulas, O’Connor; HW, Hutchinson 2, Nordin 2, Coffey.
Records: HW, 1-0; NR, 0-1.