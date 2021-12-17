PEABODY -- The home opener for the Peabody High girls basketball team was decided early on Friday night.
The Tanners shot out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 49-21 victory over Northeastern Conference rival Beverly.
Tenacious defense allowed the home team to build up a big cushion, and by halftime its 21-5 lead looked insurmountable. Tanners head coach Stan McKeen used all 12 of his players, with nine of them scoring.
"It's a good win -- and our defense was really good," said McKeen. "We shut them down completely, and the trap was the difference. We got out to a 15-2 lead pretty quickly; that was huge."
Beverly, is a young team with three freshmen, four sophomores, and only three seniors. Even when they fell behind by a large margin, the Panthers continued to fight.
But Peabody was not to be denied. Point guard Taylor Bettencourt led all scorers for the hosts with nine points. She also had five rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Isabel Bettencourt had eight points while her sister, Abby Bettencourt, was right behind with seven points and four steals.
"Taylor did a great job running the offense," said McKeen. "I'm pleased that we not only got everybody in the game, but they all had at least 4-5 minutes. Any time you can do that it's great."
Lauryn Mendonca had a strong overall game with 10 rebounds and five points. Logan Lomasney once again hit the boards hard for Peabody with six, and captain Emma Bloom chipped in with six points and three steals while fellow captain Gina Terrazzano chipped in with five points.
Peabody played an up tempo game, moving the ball around effectively and employing a full court press that led to turnovers by the Panthers. On one play in the early going Abby Bettencourt batted away a pass, stole the ball, and fed her sister Isabel. When the Tanners missed the first shot, they were in position to grab a rebound and try again. The score quickly went from 2-2 to 15-2.
The third quarter was the best for the Panthers with 11 points. Grace Coughlin had a layup and 3-pointer at the close of the quarter.
"I can't be upset because the girls are working as hard as they can," said Beverly head coach Seth Stantial. "It will take some time, but they don't quit and play hard all game.
"Nylah Ollivierre and Olivia Griffin, both junior guards, came off the bench to give us great energy and hustle. Our point guard Molly Potter (sophomore) is starting to come into her own, too."
Beverly (0-2) will look for its first victory of the young season on Monday when they play at Swampscott.
Peabody travels to Gloucester the same night for a 6:30 p.m. contest. McKeen knows his team has some things to work on because once again their foul shooting was not good and there were too many turnovers.
"We need to sharpen up some things, but overall I can't complain," said McKeen.
Peabody 49, Beverly 21
at Peabody High
Beverly;2;4;9;6;21
Peabody;15;6;16;12;49
BEVERLY: Bilotti 0-0-0, Caley 1-0-2, Griffen 0-0-0, Mazzone 0-0-0, Kostro 0-0-0, Gannon 2-0-4, Ollivierre 0-3-3, Coughlin 2-0-5, Michaud 1-0-2, Erricola 0-0-0, Potter 0-2-2, Ruggeri 0-0-0, Kaszynski 0-0-0, Young 1-1-4. Totals 7-6-21.
PEABODY: Baetzel 0-0-0, Houvardas 0-0-0, Terrazzano 1-2-4, Mendonca 2-1-5, Lomasney 1-0-2, T. Bettencourt 4-1-9, Bloom 2-2-6, Abby Bettencourt 2-3-7, Allyson Bettencourt 0-0-0, I. Bettencourt 4-0-8, Martinello 2-0-4, Richards 1-2-3, Totals 19-11-49.
Three-pointers: B, Young; P, None.
Records: B, 0-2; P, 2-0.