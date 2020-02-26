CHELMSFORD — It took only 13 seconds for Bishop Fenwick to score on the very first shot of the game, and senior captain Ian Worthley's unassisted goal appeared to be a good omen to get the Crusaders off and running to the Division 1 North first round game at Chelmsford Forum.
Unfortunately, Fenwick's boys ended up on the short end of a 4-3 game after the Grey Ghosts from Westford Academy tied it up in the middle period and added three more goals in the third.
Play got pretty chippy in the middle period which looked more like a rubgy scrum than a hockey game, but no penalties were called until the last minute when a Crusader was sent to the box.
"That was just an awful reffed game," said Fenwick coach Jim Quinlan, who was visibly upset. "Those two guys ruined the game. There were all kinds of penalties for interference, cross check, trip, high stick, holding -- you name it but the arms stayed down until they called a terrible one on us at the end of the period."
That penalty carried over to the final frame, and Westford tested Fenwick goalie Jack Vieira with three shots that were labeled, but he turned them aside. Right after the power play ended the Ghosts went ahead, 2-1 on a goal by Sean Milanette.
It took the Crusaders just over two minutes to knot it up again on a slap shot by senior defenseman John Bernbaum.
Westford was the bigger and more physical team, knocking Fenwick players to the ice repeatedly and threw them off their game, but no penalties were assessed to the Ghosts in the last 15 minutes.
"I didn't have any problem with the officials," said Westford coach Bob Carpenter. "It was a very good high school hockey game, and we made a couple more nice plays to win. I have to admit I was shocked when they scored so early, but that happens because of nerves, especially in a tournament game. We had a little miscue, and they capitalized. Fortunately, we hung in there and played better as the game went on."
Vieira was outstanding in the Fenwick goal, keeping his team in the game with some big saves, including a couple of great glove grabs.
The outcome wasn't determined until the final buzzer sounded. The No. 10 seeded Grey Ghosts scored two goals to go ahead of the No. 7 seed Crusaders, 4-2, and sophomore forward Ryan McCarthy had a hand in both. He grabbed a loose puck at the blue line, streaked up the left side and fired a bullet that Vieira had no chance to stop. With just over two minutes remaining McCarthy gave Matthew Cielakie a great pass on a give and go. Cielakie was all alone in front of the net, and tapped the puck in.
The Crusaders kept peppering goalie C. J. Guglielmo with shots and narrowly missed tying it at 3-3 on a jam in front before Cielakie's goal. The Fenwick net was empty with an extra skater on for BF when Tom Estella found the puck in front of the net after a carom off the glass, and sent it home with 34 seconds remaining in regulation.
They had a couple of faceoffs in the WA end after attempts to put the puck in the empty net resulted in icing, but came up just short.
"We're a hard working team that never quits," said Quinlan. "I''m so proud of all the kids. We're graduating nine seniors, who have been here with me all four years. We'll miss them. This is a tough way to end the season for all our guys."
Seniors on the team are Worthley, Estella, Jake Murphy, Nick Muzi Aedan Grenham, Diego Alvarez-Segee, Matt Roscoe, Alex Michalec, and Bernbaum.
Westford Academy 4, Bishop Fenwick 3
Division 1 North First Round
At Chelmsford Forum
Westford Academy..........0 1 3 --4
Bishop Fenwick...............1 0 2 -- 3
Scoring summary
First period: BF, Ian Worthley (un), 0:13
Second period: WA, Kyle Wyzst (Kevin Egan), 13:13
Third period: WA, Sean Milanette (Matthew Cielakie), 1:47; BF, John Bernbaum (un), 3:59; WA, Ryan McCarthy (un), 11:22; WA, Cielakie (McCarthy), 13:11; BF, Tom Estella (un), 14:26
Saves: WA, C.J. Guglielmo 28; BF, Jack Vieira 33
Records: WA, 11-8-2; BF, 11-8-3
