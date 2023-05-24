BEVERLY — Wednesday afternoon's performance at Beverly High was the perfect exclamation point on another fantastic regular season for the Ipswich girls lacrosse team.
Riding a 10-game win streak coming in, the Tigers opened the floodgates early and often with six unanswered goals to start out the game. The swift offensive onslaught was more than enough cushion to send them to a 12-4 victory over the host Panthers.
Ipswich had seven different goal scorers, with each of its first five markers coming from someone new. Head coach Allison Tivnan's Tigers wrapped up the regular season with a 15-1 record — their only loss coming to unbeaten Newburyport — and will likely hold on to their top seed when the Division 4 state tournament bracket is released next week.
"This is right where we want to be; I'm thrilled," said Tivnan. "But now we're 0-0 like everybody else, and that has to be the attitude moving forward."
In ripping off the six straight goals to open things up, Ipswich got individual tallies from Halle Greenleaf, Allie Wile, Estelle Gromko, Kayden Flather and Carolyn Bailey. Greenleaf then whipped home her second of three goals to force a Beverly timeout.
The Tigers were playing with pace and poise, winning the draw with regularity early on and spacing the field en route to quick trigger goals on the attack.
It was a welcome sight for Tivnan, who admitted her team had struggled out of the gate in recent contests before rallying to snare tight 7-6 and 12-11 decisions over Manchester Essex and Winchester, respectively.
"We talked about really coming out and playing a full game and how the start of this game was really going to set the tone," she said. "We knew that Beverly is a really good team and it would be hard to come from behind, so we wanted to bring that energy right from the start."
Consecutive goals from Beverly's Lauren Caley brought the hosts back within four, but that was as close as they'd get. Beverly was admittedly a bit thrown off guard from some of Ipswich's offensive tactics and transition game, but they did settle down after halftime and played their opponent nearly even.
"We were playing super tentative on defense; every time they were coming in we were backing up. And they do that FOGO middie thing that we were definitely not ready for," said Beverly head coach Courtney McKallagat, her team finishing the regular season at 13-5. "It took us a while to react to that, but once I called a timeout and just mentally got all of our heads back in the same space, it was a much better game and we played some great lacrosse.
"But when you dig yourself in a six-goal hole to start, it's tough to come back."
By halftime it was a 9-3 Ipswich lead. Joselyn Silva, who played a relentlessly tremendous game at midfield, had the other Beverly goal, while Flather, Lyla Greenleaf and Halle Greenleaf each had tallies for Ipswich.
Ipswich then opened the second half up with three straight from Lucy Winthrop, Allie Wile and Gromko before Caley spoiled the Tigers' second half shutout hopes with a late goal on a low shot.
It was a visibly more evenly matched clash in the second half, with both sides tightening up their defense considerably. Beverly inserted a pair of freshmen defenders — Morgan Linskey and Charlotte Miller — in front of goalie Maddie Reynolds (8 saves), and it paid dividends for the Panthers.
"They're just mentally tough kids, which is why we had them in there after what happened in the first half," McKallagat said of Linskey and Miller. "Just their ability to read plays, be in the right place at the right time, see what's going on and be patient was huge."
Ashton Flather (10 saves) made some terrific saves in net for Ipswich.
"Defense has been outstanding all year. We work on keeping everyone to really low numbers," said Tivnan, whose team allowed just 6.2 goals per game while only allowing two teams to reach double figures.
Gromko dished out an assist to go with her two goals in the win while Bailey added three helpers to her one goal.
Ipswich will now await its draw in Division 4 competition, while Beverly, currently seeded No. 29 in Division 1, will likely begin the playoffs on the road.