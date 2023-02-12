HATHORNE — The annual 1st Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game is always special for both the St. John's Prep
team, where Hines served as a team captain, and their opponents from Newburyport, Hines' hometown.
Saturday's 15th annual playing of the event, played at the Essex Sports Center in memory of the former Prep star and West Point hockey captain who died in Afghanistan while serving his country in September 2005, was no different.
Before the game, Prep captains Will Van Sicklin, Aidan Holland, Jimmy Ayers, and Cole Blaeser and presented a check for $51,000 to the Hines family for the Derek Hines Foundation. Once the puck dropped, the Eagles went on to post a 5-1 win for their 12th straight victory.
"This is always a special game for us, especially having the Hines family here," said Ayers, a senior forward from Hamilton. "Having Newburyport here makes it even more meaningful. Trevor (Hines, Derek's younger bother) spoke to us (in the locker room before the game) about teamwork and how working together is winning hockey.
"This has been a big week for our team. The other night coach (Kristian Hanson) got his 300th win, and then we had a big start in this one. But Newburyport gave us a push, putting their bodies on the line to block shots and being physical."
Saturday's contest was the 500th game in the coaching career of both Hanson and his long-time assistant, Jeff Tache, dating back to their days coaching at Salem High School in the early 2000s.
Newburyport (9-7-2) fell in a 4-0 hole after one period and couldn't make that deficit up against the No. 1 ranked Eagles.
"It's tough to go up against the best team in the state in a regular game, but this one has so much emotion and is for a great cause ... which makes it every harder," said Clippers head coach Paul Yameen. "It means a lot to our kids, for a great family and great cause."
The Eagles wasted no time jumping out to a lead as Ayers tipped a shot by Van Sicklin past Clipper goalie Damion Lamb just 34 seconds in. By the 3-minute mark it was 2-0 after center Paul Santosousso found the back of the net.
St. John's used speed and skill to completely dominate that opening period, with Christian Rosa and Blaeser also scoring before the first intermission. But they came out flat in the second period.
"We imposed our will at the beginning and used our speed to put a lot of pressure on. But after that we got very complacent," said Hanson, whose team will host Catholic Memorial Monday (3:30 p.m.), with the winner capturing the Catholic Conference title. "We began to play as individuals and stopped focusing on the team concept."
Hanson's speech after the second period seemed to reach the players, who came out on fire in the last 15 minutes and peppered Newburyport with shot after shot. Freshman Ethan Goodrich scored his first career goal to close out the scoring, with defenseman Nick Brandano and winger Johnny Tighe (each with two assists) earning helpers on the tally.
The Clippers played even the rest of the way and were able to keep pace skating-wise with the Eagles, mount rushes, and got on the board in the final seconds of the second stanza when Colby Arel beat Prep goalie Brian Cronin (14 saves).
"It took us a while to get going, and any time you give up two quick ones like we did it's even tougher," said Yameen, whose squad got 29 saves from goalie Damien Lamb. "But give our guys credit; they fought back and did a really good job in both the second and third periods.
"Hopefully, they'll invite us back next year because this is a game we look forward to."
Ayers spoke about how the Eagles' captains got together to design special jerseys for both this game as well as the Pete Frates Classic, which takes place just after Christmas.
"We wanted the Green-and-Gold with an Airborne patch on one shoulder and the Hines on the other," he said. "This is also a big year for the Foundation, and we're pleased the check was so large."
Hanson said he thinks the reason his team was able to turn things around and finish strong was facing the fact it was only a three goal lead.
"I think they had stopped focusing on playing as a team, but then realized Newburyport was still very much in it. Their goalie played very well, and that team never broke," said Hanson. "It would have been easy for them to let up after going down by four, but they fought the whole game.
"This is a special day for both programs in Derek's spirit."
St. John's Prep 5, Newburyport 1
15th annual 1st. Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game
at Essex Sports Center, Hathorne
Newburyport;0;1l0;1
St. John's Prep;4;0;1;5
First period: SJP, Jimmy Ayers (Will Van Sicklin), :34; SJP, Paul Santosuosso (J.R. Goldstein, Johnny Tighe), 3:00; SJP, Christian Rosa (Nick Brandano), 10:48; SJP, Cole Blaser (Van Sicklin, Aidan Holland), 14:22.
Second period: N, Colby Arel (Jackson Divivo, Owen Kreuz), 6:52.
Third period: SJP, Ethan Goodrich (Brandano, Tighe), 13:38.
Saves: N Damien Lamb 29; SJP Brian Cronin 14.
Records: SJP, 14-1-1; N, 9-7-2.