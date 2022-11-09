BOXFORD — It's never more important to get out to a fast start than it is in state tournament games.
Masconomet wasted no time doing so Wednesday afternoon, jumping out to a three-goal first quarter lead en route to a 3-1 triumph over visiting Scituate in a Division 2 second round playoff game on the turf at Boxford Common.
The unbeaten and top seeded Chieftains (17-0-3) now advance to the quarterfinals to play the winner of Westwood-Minnechaug on Friday at Essex Tech at 12:30 p.m.
Senior co-captain Maggie Sturgis, the Northeastern Conference's Player of the Year, put her team on the board two minutes in on a corner with a wicked low shot. The Sailors threatened to tie it on a corner opportunity two minutes later, but Chieftains' senior defender Shaye Trodden cleared the ball out of danger.
Taking advantage of another of their four corners in the first 15 minutes, captain Julia Graves made it 2-0 for Masco at the 5:21 mark with what proved to be the game-winner. Sturgis then added her 44th goal of the season, beating Scituate goalie Beth MacCune (11 saves). The keeper twice denied a hat trick bid by Sturgis with terrific saves.
"That's an awesome team we beat," said Masconomet head coach Liz Dean. "They may be the No. 17 seed, but in this tourney it doesn't matter if you are No. 1 like we are or No. 17 or 20. Finding our groove early and playing strong from start to finish was the key. We did have a little bump in the second quarter, but the girls did an awesome job adjusting."
The Sailors (10-5-4) picked up the pace in the second 15-minute frame, taking advantage of four corner bids to get on the board as captain Anna Feeney found the back of the net to put her team on the board. The visitors used long passes to move the ball upfield and put more pressure on Wayland and the defense.
"We had heard they were a long ball kind of team that uses that to set up scoring chances," said Dean. "You hear a lot of things, but really don't find out how to adjust until you're on the field with them. They had countless defensive corners, but Wayland (6 saves) did an outstanding job along with our defense, as usual.
"The girls up front that score the goals get most of the attention, but it's the defensive unit that's the reason the other team doesn't put the goals in. You have to be strong on both ends, and our players did a great job communicating back there. (Senior) Avery Allen had a very strong game holding down the middle and hustling to get to the ball."
The second half was scoreless mainly thanks to MacCune. She came up with a few terrific saves, robbing Graves and Sturgis on shots that were labeled.
The Sailors paid extra attention to Sturgis, who had to move to create enough space to shoot, and she never hesitated.
"This game was so different from our first one against Tewksbury (a 14-0 win)," said senior Kaleigh Monagle, who anchored the Masconomet defense. "There was a lot more action defensively, and I really like it when we're busy.
"We had a huge talk before the game about working hard and playing together as a team. Our forwards are the first line of defense, and we all have to get back as one unit when they try those long balls. It's so exciting we're going on to the next round."