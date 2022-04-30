SOUTH HAMILTON -- Jack Feeks and many of the starters on the Pingree boys lacrosse team hadn't had much run over the previous two weeks. Outscoring its last four opponents by a combined 64-5 margin, he and many of his teammates spent the majority of these contests on the sidelines watching the Highlanders' younger players get some much needed varsity reps.
"That's why today felt so amazing. We've been hungry to get back out there, and it was good to have the boys back playing the way we know we can," said Feeks, the 18-year-old captain from Georgetown, after he netted four goals and an assist Saturday in a 10-5 home triumph over Dexter Southfield.
It was the best defensive game of the season for the Highlanders (now 10-3), who were aggressive and created a lot of ground balls (scooping 14 in all) and keeping high percentage shot attempts away from freshman goalie Max Becker (7 saves). This was especially impressive against a Dexter team that had handed prep powerhouses New Hampton and Phillips Exeter its only losses of the season so far.
Pingree scored the game's first four goals, led 7-1 at halftime and were never seriously challenged over the final 24 minutes.
"The defense played so well all the way through, from Max in goal to the close defenders to our D-middies," said head coach Kevin Tersolo, his team winners of seven straight. "Cody Plaza had an incredible day at D-middie; he was everywhere. Jamie Book and Sam Schena were strong there, too. Same with our LSMs: Rogan (Cardinal) and (Remy) Poisson. (Defensemen) Cam Dick, Teddy DeLisio (captain) Tyler Howe, Francisco Morales ... they were elite today."
Dick in particular did a terrific job of shutting down UMass Amherst bound lefty attackman Zack Waxman, holding him to a single goal.
"Cam was a beast going up against that kid; he just shut him down," said Feeks, who will play college lacrosse at Babson. "Tyler Howe had a great game on defense, too; you don't here much about him, but it's because he never gets beat. He's great off-ball."
Feeks had a hat trick in the first quarter as the Highlanders shot out to a 4-1 lead. Taking their time setting up their offense, they'd move the ball quickly around Dexter's aggressive slides to beat them on the back side and get 1-on-1 matchups, something they were able to exploit often in the first half.
Junior middie Mekhi Taylor also scored in the first half, with classmate Riley McClure, senior Charlie Faldi and captain Jack Savoie adding goals before intermission.
Taylor added a man up goal from Faldi early in the third quarter to stretch his team's lead to seven goals. Feeks added his fourth before the frame ended, and McClure produced his second tally early in the fourth quarter.
"That's what we need; not just the offense carrying ius or the defense stepping up, but for everyone on both sides of the ball playing at the they should be," said Tersolo.
A pair of sophomores, Bodie Cannata and Dylan Feeks -- the latter of who had a beautiful inside assist on McClure's second goal -- also played well for Pingree, which hosts BB&N Monday.