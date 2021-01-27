Feingold turns the trick as Headers take down unbeaten Gloucester 

GLOUCESTER — When asked about his individual exploits Wednesday night, Eli Feingold talked at length about his team first, then mentioned his own performance in passing.
While Marblehead High boys hockey coach Chris Wells wasn't within earshot, he certainly would've had a big smile under his face mask hearing those words from his talented junior left wing.
The 16-year-old Feingold registered the first hat trick of his high school career Wednesday night at Talbot Rink, helping to propel the Headers past unbeaten Gloucester, 6-4.
"It's a great feeling for the team, to come in here to this building, against that team, and do what we did tonight," said Feingold, whose squad defeated the Fishermen for the sixth consecutive meeting dating back to his freshman season.
"We had to start off quickly and we did. We had to force them to shoot from the outside, keep (Gloucester marksman Jack) Costanzo to the outside, and we did. When we're all moving with and without the puck like we did, that's how we can really play some of our best hockey. It was a great team win."
Marblehead (now 3-1) rebounded from a lackluster showing three days earlier against Winthrop (a 3-2 loss) by scoring in the first minute of play in both the first and second periods against Gloucester, never trailing in the contest. Four goals in the middle stanza, two of those by Feingold, helped give them some breathing room.
Marblehead also killed off a 5-minute major penalty, four-plus minutes of which took place to begin the final stanza, as goaltender Nick Peters ended the night with 27 saves.
The Fishermen scored just after the man advantage ended, but Feingold completed his hat trick with a power play goal from below the left circle that went top corner over goaltender Nick Tarantino's glove.
"Ever since his freshman year, Eli's been in the mix of our top forwards, a real playmaker," said Wells. "I've been waiting for one of these games where he's like 'Here I am', and tonight was that night. He was flying out there. On the scoresheet he looked good, but he was also backchecking tonight, making plays along the boards, taking a hit and moving the puck along. It was awesome to see."
Captain Will Shull added a goal and two assists for the winners, with sophomores Connor Jalbert and Carter Laramie also ripping the twine. Defenseman Aidan Jalbert and left wing Chris Locke each had two helpers for Marblehead, which was outshot, 31-24.
"Definitely a good bounce back win for us, more of a complete effort," said Wells.
Gloucester got two goals and an assist from both Costanzo and freshman sensation Emerson Marshall (who has 11 goals in 5 games), but were always chasing the next goal after having never trailed in its first four contests.
Breakdowns at inopportune times, said head coach Derek Geary, wound up in the Fishermen's net.
"I thought it was a lesson in (playing) 45 minutes of hockey," he said. "If you take a take a vacation on one shift, on one minute out of 45, the puck ends up in your net and you lose the game ... When you play a good team, you can't take a 10-second break on a shift or they'll make you pay. And they have some snipers who score goals."
Not connecting on the 5-minute major also hurt his club, Geary conceded. "I don't know why everyone wants to shoot high glove. There are other shots out there in the world of hockey," he said.
Another backbreaker: Feingold's second tally, this one shorthanded just 15 seconds after the major had been whistled. It came with 36 seconds to play in the second period off a breakaway, giving the Headers a 5-2 lead after 30 minutes.
During the penalty kill, Peters had six saves.
"Gloucester is very good down low cycling and moving the puck. They're definitely not stationary," said Wells, whose team plays Beverly on Sunday at Revere's Cronin Rink (4:40 p.m.). "Nick made some backdoor saves there that helped keep us ahead. I'm really impressed with him; he's done a great job for us all season."
Marblehead 6, Gloucester 4
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Gloucester 1 1 2 — 4
Marblehead 1 4 1 — 6
First period: M, Connor Jalbert (un), :52; G, Jack Costanzo (un), 10:04.
Second period: M, Carter Laramie (Will Shull, Chris Locke), :57; M, Eli Feingold (Aidan Jalbert, Ian Cody), 1:05; M, Shull (Laramie, Locke), 8:55; G, Emerson Marshall (Colby Jewell, Jack Delaney), 12:27; M, Feingold (Shull), shg, 14:24.
Third period: G, Costanzo (Marshall, Delaney), 4:37; M, Feingold (J.T. Monahan, A. Jalbert), ppg, 9:57; G, Marshall (Costanzo), 14:27.
Saves: M, Nick Peters 27; G, Nick Tarantino 18.
Records: M, 3-1-0; G, 4-1-0.