BEVERLY — Riley Fenerty woke up on the wrong side of the bed. He should do it more often.
“Not going to lie, when the day started, I wasn’t feeling too great,” said Fenerty, just minutes after the right-hander shackled Andover Post 8 in a one-hitter to power Beverly/Salem Post 331 to a 6-0 District 8 semifinal win on Tuesday evening at Cooney Field.
“When I started to warm up, it was pretty good. The first inning was a nice, and I just kept going from there.”
Post 331 now advances to Wednesday night’s final at Lowell with the winner moving on to this weekend’s state tournament hosted by Natick.
“This my first year (in Legion). I’ve never been here before. I love this team, and it’s definitely a great experience,” said Fenerty, who had an all-star spring season throwing for Salem High. “I think there’s a lot more we have to prove. We have a big game against Lowell. I’m expecting a lot.”
Beverly/Salem staked Fenerty to a 1-0 lead with an unearned run in the second, then grabbed another run in the fourth when Casey McGrath reached on an infield single and later scored on Logan Petrosino’s ground-ball force out.
The lone offensive fireworks came in what looked to be a harmless Beverly-Salem fifth after Andover starter Chase Lembo picked up the first two outs with ease. Gavin Gold singled, and Casey Bellew walked, bringing Suffolk University rising sophomore Sam Armbruster, of Beverly, to the plate.
“Big” was an understatement. Humongous would have best describe the massive three-run bomb to straightaway center that easily cleared the fence some 360 feet away for a three-run homer to blow it open.
“I just saw everyone jump up,” added Fenerty, and I was like, ‘oh my gosh, let’s go!’ That was huge.”
Fenerty was never even threatened, allowing only a solid single in the Andover fifth and walking nobody in the complete game shutout with eight strikeouts.
“My catcher, Noah Staffier, called a great game. I listened to him,” said Fenerty. “I shook off one pitch. It was the one hit I gave up unfortunately. One shake, that’s all it took. I just felt really good. I was hitting my spots.”
Manager Mike Levine’s Post 331 squad last won the District 8 title in 2021, when it went all the way to the World Series. Top-seeded Lowell shaded Beverly/Salem twice this summer, 2-0 and 4-0.