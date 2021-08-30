It's been quite the decade of athletics at Bishop Fenwick, so it comes as no surprise that the school's next Athletic Hall of Fame class has several Salem News All-Decade Team honorees.
Two of the stars that will be inducted this October were named first-team All-Decade by the newspaper in girls basketball: Amy Pelletier and Colleen Corcoran.
One of Fenwick's all-time leading scorers, Pelletier graduated in 2011 and scored 1,219 points before going on to captain the women's basketball team at Stonehill.
Corcoran, who graduated in 2016, led Fenwick to the Division 3 state title in girls hoops and was also outstanding in soccer (earning Salem News All-Decade honorable mention) and lacrosse.
The Crusaders will also posthumously honor Cara Linehan Buckwell, who graduated in 2001 and passes away following a courageous battle with lung cancer in 2017. She was a high level swimmer at Fenwick, going on to captain the swim team for the Retrievers of Maryland-Baltimore County. She then came back to coach the Crusaders, leading them to three undefeated seasons.
Nick Bona of the Class of 2014, a Salem News All-Decade football honoree who is Fenwick's all-time leading tackler with 498 and quarterbacked the team's undefeated Super Bowl championship squad in 2013, will also be inducted. Bona also excelled in baseball.
Chris Garafolo, Class of 2004, is one of the inductees from the previous decade. He had 110 points in ice hockey in a distinguished career and he was also a tremendous golfer.
Cross country coach Steve Czarnecki, who graduated from Fenwick in 1972, will also be inducted, as will the 1980 girls cross country team that won the state title - to date the only one in school history.
This is the 35th year Bishop Fenwick has had an athletic Hall of Fame and tickets for this year's induction will be available on the Hall of Fame page at Fenwick's Web site (Fenwick.org) starting in September.
