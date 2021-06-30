MEDFIELD — Much like the rest of the state on Wednesday, it was blazing hot at the Curt Schilling diamond in Medfield as the Bishop Fenwick baseball team looked to punch its ticket to the Division 3 state championship.
Whether or not the mugginess and virtually non existent winds played a role in the ball flying out of the park we'll never know, but that's exactly what happened early and often for the hosts.
After surrendering two hits in the top half of the first before escaping with no damage done, Medfield took the plate and began to mash. Starting pitcher Sam Palmer started things off with a walk before Jack Goodman sent him home with a two-run shot over the fence in deep center. The next batter, Sam Kornet, followed suit with a solo blast of his own, before Ben Loenard made it back-to-back-to-back dingers with an absolute tank into the woods over the centerfield fence.
The quick start forced Fenwick coach Russ Steeves to make a pitching change before a single out was made, but it didn't matter as the Warriors' bats continued to roll throughout the game, helping them to a convincing 13-5 triumph.
Steeves said after the game that despite the heavy workload over the past week-and-a-half, his staff's arms were fresh going into the game. They simply ran into a hard hitting squad that had no problem lining up fast balls for deep shots.
"I feel (starter Anthony Marino) was fresh, (Brandon) Bloom was fresh, and I felt really good about our pitching today," said Steeves. "I kind of knew they were a good fastball hitting team and they just got out ahead of us really quick. Those were shots from a team we really didn't know well and we just couldn't battle back; I think we got beat by a better team today and we wish them well."
Bloom came on in relief and was able to get out of the inning with no further damage done, but Medfield (19-1) increased its lead in the following frame on another homer, this time a 2-run blast from Palmer. The Warriors added three more runs in the third on an RBI single from Dennis Folan III and two walks with the bases loaded. At that point it was 9-0, seemingly an insurmountable lead considering the circumstances.
"All year we've been trying to get out in front of people and we were able to do that today," said Medfield head coach Dave Worthley. "I actually thought (Marino) had good stuff, but our guys were ready to swing the bats and it showed with the back-to-back-to-back (homers); you don't see that very often in high school."
To its credit, Fenwick (13-12) did battle back thanks to some quality at bats in the later innings. Bloom scored the Crusaders' first run in the top of the fourth on a fielder's choice ball, before Scott Emerson connected for a 2-RBI ground rule double to make it 9-3.
Senior Alex Gonzalez then came on to pitch in the fourth inning and made quick work with a 1-2-3 stanza, setting the stage for what was almost a game-altering hit in the top half of the fifth.
Dan Reddick, who came on to pinch hit, ripped one down the line and over the fence in right, but it sailed just foul. Had it been fair, the potential homer would've cut the deficit to just 9-6 with plenty of time left. But it didn't, and Reddick eventually popped out to end the inning.
"I know Reddick's a pull hitter and I'm like, 'Hey listen, let's put him in there and see if we can get a shot.' That was the hope," said Steeves. "That could've been a game changer."
Michael Faragi added another Fenwick run in the top of the sixth with an RBI single to right, while Christian Loescher hit a sac fly to deep center in the top of the seventh to make it a 13-5 game. But a pop out and strikeout effectively ended things for Medfield, sending them to their first state championship game in school history.
Fenwick finished with 10 hits on the day, including a four-hit performance from Gonzalez. The squad finishes with a 13-12 record after entering the tournament as the No. 18 seed at 8-11. Not bad for a group that can now call itself back-to-back Division 3 North champs.
"We didn't have a great regular season, but nothing matters in the postseason so it was kind of like a clean slate for us," said Steeves. "I just think they got a little confidence and we got a good bracket and just started swinging and started throwing. For an 8-11 team to win the North is an accomplishment for sure.
"(Winning the sectional) has only been done four times in the history of the school and these guys got two of them, so I just told them they should be proud of themselves for that."