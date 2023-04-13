PEABODY — The Bishop Fenwick baseball team hadn’t beaten rival St. Mary’s Lynn in five years. When a defensive mistake gave the Spartans runners at the corners with no outs in the first inning Thursday, it would’ve been easy for the Crusaders to think ‘Here we go again.’
Instead, senior captain and pitching ace Mike Geissler thought ‘not today.’
Geissler struck out the side, including two punchouts with the bases loaded, to end that inning and fanned nine in all to propel Fenwick to an 8-2 win that snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Spartans.
“We’ve had three games and Mike’s pitched in all three,” noted Fenwick coach Matt Antonelli, who called on Geissler to save Monday’s win at Bishop Feehan. “He’s the leader of the team right now. He’s been amazing.”
Offensively, Fenwick spread the damage throughout the lineup with nine hits, five steals and runs scored in four of their six innings. Captain Costa Beechin set the tone by singling three times and scoring on all three of those trips to the basepaths.
After he led off with a single against Spartan lefty Josh Doney (who spun a 10 strikeout shutout against Danvers last week), catcher Chris D’Angelo knocked him in with a single. Andrew McKenzie (single) then stole home on a double-steal that saw D’Angelo break for second and the Spartans bobble the throw to gun him down (allowing McKenzie to scoot in the back door).
Though the Spartans (3-2) tied it up on two hits and a walk in the third, Fenwick needed only four batters to regain the lead. Carter McFadden’s RBI single up the third base line plated Beechin, who again led off an inning with a single, to make it 3-2.
The hosts then rolled up four in the fourth to take control for good. Jacob Behn’s leadoff double started a train of hits that included an RBI single by Josh Scali, a single by senior Marco Carrillo and another single from Beechin. Some good baserunning and another BRI by McFadden ballooned the lead to 7-2.
“Everything we tried to run, whether it was steals, bunts, fakes, we executed all of it,” said Antonelli. “We got a lot of contributions, up and down the line up.”
Displaying good control and a heavy fastball, Geissler walked only two over five innings of work. St. Mary’s got six hits (one was an un-fielded bunt) but Geissler got six strikeouts with men in scoring position to ensure there wasn’t much damage. Fenwick committed two errors and five of the ace’s nine strikeouts came immediately following the miscues.
“Just to see how far Mike’s leadership has come in only one year has been pretty impressive,” said Antonelli. “We feel like we have a good pitching staff and he’s put himself right at the top of it.”
Carrillo threw the final two innings and struck out four while working around one hit and one walk to hold the lead. D’Angelo, the catcher, threw out one would-be base stealer and junior John Horgan ended the game by making a sliding catch in foul ground in left.
“That’s his first inning of the year,” said Antonelli. “To come in off the bench and make an unbelievable diving play, that’s huge. I think almost everybody on the roster got into the game today and contributed, which is a great thing in a big win against a very good team.”