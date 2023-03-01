Several of Bishop Fenwick's finest basketball and hockey players have been chosen as Catholic Central League all-stars for their performances this winter.
Junior Cecelia Kay, who has averaged a double-double this season while guiding Bishop Fenwick to the No. 3 seed in the Division 3 girls basketball tournament, was chosen as a CCL Large all-star. So was fellow junior James Meklis of the Fenwick boys team.
In hockey, senior forward Abbey Millman and sophomore defenseman Ali Sprissler of the Crusaders' girls team were both selected as league all-stars. For the Fenwick boys hockey team, senior captains Josh Millman and Manny Alvarez-Segee were picked.