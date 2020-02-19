MANCHESTER — Coach Tim St. Laurent said his Manchester Essex boys basketball team came into Wednesday's regular season finale against Bishop Fenwick with two goals.
The first was to head into the state tournament with a win over a good team and lock up a top four seed in Division 4 North. The second was to see senior captain Kellen Furse get the 12 points needed to reach 1,000 for his outstanding career.
At the end of the night, both goals were completed.
The Hornets turned in a total team effort to pick up a 53-45 win, finishing up the regular season at 15-5. Furse was also able to get 1,000 career points as he finished the night with the 12 he needed, reaching the milestone on a free throw in the final minute of play.
"It was a great night, we're leaving the floor with both of our goals achieved," St. Laurent said. "We got the No. 4 seed and this was a good win over another tournament team. And what a great accomplishment for Kellen. There's a lot of pressure in that situation and he was tough tonight."
Getting to 1,000 points is tough enough, it's even more difficult when the opponent's game plan is to make sure you are not the one that beats them. Fenwick ran a box-and-one on Furse all night and collapsed that zone on him every time he drove to the basket.
There was not a lot of room to get a shot off, but Furse was gritty and frequently got to the line. He also played a great game defensively and led all players with 15 rebounds.
The senior captain was fouled in the back court with 51 seconds to go, and he reached 1,000 by hitting the front end of a one-and-one.
Furse becomes the sixth player in Manchester Essex basketball history to reach the milestone.
He was able to reach 1,000 points thanks to a monster senior season. Although he has been a varsity player since his freshman season, Furse has 471 points this season with at least one more postseason game still to come.
"Honestly, it was such a relief," Furse said. "I wanted to get this off my back before the tournament, it's been looming over me the last couple of games. But it was an amazing feeling (when the free throw went in). It's even better that it came in a great win over a very good team. Now we can focus on the tournament."
Manchester Essex took control of the game with a big second quarter.
Leading 11-7 after a first quarter where both teams struggled offensively, the Hornets started to see their shots fall and they extended the lead to 29-17 at the half.
Fenwick came out strong in the third and got to within six at 33-27, but Manchester Essex finished the third quarter on a 10-2 run to take a commanding 43-29 lead into the final frame and hold off a Fenwick push late.
"It was a great all around team effort," St. Laurent said. "Jack Shaw hit some big shots and we played defense all night. We held them to 45 points and that's a good team with talented players."
Jack Shaw was the hot hand for the Hornets as he led all scorers with 20 points.
Manchester Essex 53, Bishop Fenwick 45
at Manchester Essex HS
Bishop Fenwick 7 10 12 16| 45
Manchester Essex 11 18 14 10| 53
BF: Jason Romans 5-1-11, Alex Gonzalez 1-5-8, Max Grenert 2-2-7, Jake Connolly 3-0-7, Christian Loescher 3-0-6, Kobe Estes 1-2-4, Scott Emerson 1-0-2.
ME: Jack Shaw 5-8-20, Kellen Furse 3-8-12, A.J. Pallazola 3-0-6, Mason Paccone 2-0-6, Alex Furse 2-0-5, Frank Wood 0-2-2, Ian Taliaferro 1-0-2.
3-Pointers: BF, Gonzalez, Grenert, Connolly. ME, Shaw 2, Paccone 2, A. Furse.
Halftime: 29-17 ME.
Records: BF, 11-9; ME, 15-5.
