Fenwick boys hockey begins season tonight at St. Mary's Lynn

When you boil it right down, Jim Quinlan is just happy his players have the opportunity to begin their 2020-21 boys hockey season on time.
The Bishop Fenwick Crusaders will travel from their Peabody campus over to Lynn's Connery Rink tonight to take on their arch rivals from St. Mary's in a 7:20 pm. puck drop. They'll be right back at it again on Sunday, hitting the road once more to face Catholic Central League newcomer Bishop Feehan at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro (2 p.m.).
At a time when the coronavirus pandemic is still causing havoc around the country and worldwide, getting the chance to lace 'em up against an actual opponent is what truly matters, said the veteran head coach.
"That's the main thing," said Quinlan, whose squad went 11-8-3 a year ago. "I'd feel so bad for the kids, especially the seniors, if they couldn't play. Hopefully we can get the whole season and start off on the right foot this weekend."
With Medford cancelling its hockey season just prior to Christmas, Fenwick's season has been cut from 17 to 15 games. Those will mainly be against CCL competition (including Arlington Catholic, Archbishop Williams, Austin Prep and Lowell Catholic in addition to St. Mary's and Feehan), with non-league dates scheduled against Pope Francis (twice) and Essex Tech.
Quinlan said this will be a 'learning year' for his squad, which graduated nine players, including six forwards, from a year ago. Gone are 55 of the team's 72 goals from last winter, so there are obviously players up front who'll need to step up and contribute on the scoresheet.
The team's strength lies on defense, where senior captains Aiden Anthony and Gavin Belt are the blueline leaders. Anthony is a two-way threat who can chip in offensively (3 goals, 4 assists a year ago), while Belt provides staunch defensive coverage and is strong along the walls and in front of his own cage.
Talented junior Kinnery Muniz is back for a third season on defense, joined by classmates Mike Faragi and Dylan Knizak. Another 11th grader, Padraig Tittemore, should also be part of the mix. Ninth graders Anthony Sasso and Cam Anderson (who played for the Saugus High varsity as an eighth grader last winter) should both be very good down the line, said Quinlan.
Fenwick is blessed with a good problem of sorts in that there are five goaltenders between the varsity and JV's. Senior Jack Vieira, who went 9-5-3 a year ago with a 2.05 goals against average, will be between the pipes tonight against St. Mary's, while fellow varsity returnee Dillon Bloom (2-3 in 2019-20), a junior, will get the nod against Feehan tomorrow. Look for junior transfer Brady McClung of Pentucket to work his way into the mix at some point, too.
Up front, the Crusaders will look to senior center Cam Martin to produce offense. He had 10 goals and 17 points a year ago and, after a stellar two-year start to his career at Pentucket Regional, will hit 100 career points with his first goal or assist of this season. He'll skate with fellow senior Liam Hill on his right side and freshman Matt O'Connor, a converted defenseman who's big with soft hands, on the left side.
Another former D-man, Manny Alves-Segee, will play second line right wing alongside a couple of big boys: senior center Nick Sasso (6-foot-3 on his skates) and 6-1, 200-pound left wing Max Vieira. Sasso had three goals and a like number of assists last winter while Vieira dished out seven helpers in addition to scoring once.
Sophomore Jerry Visconti, a transfer from Revere, will play right wing on the third line with juniors Mark Wilson as the pivot and Dan Reddick on the left side, while the checking unit of junior center Nick Wesley, senior right wing Connor Sternonolo and junior left wing Jeff McGane will be ready when needed. Kevin Wood and Antonio Pimental, both out with injuries, should also work their way into the forward mix.
"It's high school hockey; you graduate a lot of kids and you bring in new kids ,teach them the systems and work with them to get better," said Quinlan. "They listen and work hard, which as a coach is all I can ask for."
Following this week's games, Fenwick will be off until January 2, when it hosts Lowell Catholic in its home opener at 6 p.m. There are currently no fans allowed to attend games at McVann-O'Keefe rink because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
||||