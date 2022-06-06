PEABODY — Not only was Dave McKenzie pleased with the outcome of his first-ever playoff win as a head coach, but he was truly happy with the way his Bishop Fenwick boys lacrosse team accomplished it.
Playing what McKenzie said was "undoubtedly the most complete game we've played all season", the Crusaders got goals from a dozen different players in a 15-0 hammering of Southeastern Regional Monday afternoon at Donaldson Field in a Division 3 state tournament preliminary round contest.
"Everything we've been teaching them all season, the boys put it all together at the absolute right time. I couldn't be more proud of them," said McKenzie. "We were cutting off-ball, moving it well, making smart plays, got great defense ... it was all there."
As the 28th seed in the Division 3 draw, Fenwick (now 9-10) jumped out to a fast 3-0 lead before a rocket shot in close from Manny Alvarez-Segee went off the right knee of Southeastern Regional netminder Jack Carifa, forcing him to exit the game (he would not return). Freshman Tyler Davidson, normally a defenseman, came in as his replacement and did an admirable job for the Hawks, finishing with 13 saves, but he and his teammates were no match for the Crusaders' pinball-like offense.
Alvarez-Segee, a junior captain who leads his club in goals (53) and points (84), scored twice and picked up three assists in the runaway victory. Fellow captain Nick Wesley, a senior long pole, raced downfield to score twice and also had one assist; sophomore attack Anthony Sasso had a goal and three helpers, and junior middie Mike Anthony found the back of the net twice.
Sophomore Joey Marshall and freshman Nate Ricciutti both had one goal and one assist for the winners, with Tyler Mullen, Brady McClung, Ryan McGann, Chis Stevens and Josh Millman also scoring. Solo assists went to 12th grade attackman Jake Westin, freshman Aidan Byrne, and senior captain Kevin Wood.
Sophomore Brady McCormack got the call in net for the postseason opener and did not disappoint, making a half-dozen saves to pitch the shutout. In front of him, LSM Max Vieira scooped a game-high seven ground balls, with Wood (5), Wesley (4) and Marshall (4) also active with their sticks on the turf.
Because the contest went Fenwick's way in a hurry — it was running time in the fourth quarter — the hosts were able to get a lot of their younger players into the game to gain playoff experience. McKenzie was pleased with a number of them, including sophomore defensive middie Kieran Corcoran, classmate Parker Pierce on defense, and McCormack between the pipes.
"Kieran's an awesome kid who's worked so hard all year and really stepped up whenever we've needed him," said McKenzie. "He's the kind of kid where you say, 'Kieran, here's a stick, go!' and he'll do whatever: close defense, defensive middie, whatever we need. He's even volunteered to play goalie before.
"Parker has gotten a few varsity minutes here and there before today, but this was his first extended playing time and you can tell everything has started to sink in with him; he's really getting it. The same thing goes for Brady; he didn't have to make a ton of saves, but several of the ones he did make were really, really good ones.
"Seeing not only everyone get in," continued McKenzie, "but our other guys getting excited for the young guys going in, and then those guys performing the way they did, that was great to see and great for our future."
Fenwick will now hit the road to take on fifth seeded Foxborough (12-6) in a Division 3 first round clash Wednesday (7:15 p.m.).
"We've got nothing to lose. The way I look at it, we're playing with house money now," said McKenzie. "If we put forth another effort like we did today, I'm confident we can play with almost anyone."