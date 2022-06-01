LYNNFIELD — Looking for a win in Wednesday’s regular season finale at Lynnfield, the Bishop Fenwick boys lacrosse team admittedly didn’t string together its best performance.
The Crusaders jumped out to an early lead only to see the hosts rip off eight answered markers to seize control.
It was an uphill battle from there and Fenwick simply couldn’t muster up enough offense against a strong Pioneers team in the 15-5 setback.
Now, head coach Dave McKenzie’s group can do nothing but await their fate when the tournament pairings are released later this week. The Crusaders, who were ranked No. 28 in Div. 3 last week, finish up with an 8-10 record and will need to be among the top 32 teams to qualify.
“I would say heart,” McKenzie said on what was the biggest difference between the two teams in Wednesday’s game. “Lynnfield came to play and they wanted it. Our guys showed moments of brilliance, moments of wanting it, but overall their hearts just weren’t in it today and Lynnfield’s were.”
Lynnfield’s leading scorer, Drew Damiani, struck first for his team, opening the scoring just seconds into the contest with an on-point shot. But Fenwick responded with the game’s next two goals as Josh Millman and Jake Westin each ripped the twine for a 2-1 lead.
From there, it was all Lynnfield. The hosts controlled the faceoff-x and maintained possession for the majority of the opening half, capitalizing with crisp passes and an intelligent shot selection.
That mistake free brand of lacrosse led to an 8-0 run throughout the first and second quarters, highlighted by Jack Calichman’s three goals as he surpassed 100 points for the season in the process. Calichman finished the contest with the hat trick and four assists to set the single season points record at Lynnfield.
Fenwick did have their chances to counter on the attack, but some timely turnovers and a number of impressive saves from Lynnfield goalie Ben Pimentel ultimately kept them off the board. Brady McClung did score just before the half to make it a 9-3 game, with that shot coming on a 2-man up opportunity.
“We had a couple tough (shots) but they always say how do you get out of a slump? You shoot through it,” McKenzie said of his team’s shot selection in the opening half. We had a couple guys slumping that were trying to shoot through it, took some ones that I didn’t love but overall (Lynnfield’s) goalie made saves on pretty good shot selection.”
Lynnfield opened the second half with three more unanswered goals to all but put things out of reach. Fenwick got their final two markers on shots from Nathan Ricciuti (assist to Manny Alvarez-Segee) and Anthony Sasso (assist to Kevin Wood).
McKenzie was pleased with Wood’s play throughout, and also highlighted the efforts from defender Max Vieria. Sophomore goalie Brady McCormack came in for the final quarter and more than held his own between the posts.
“He’s a great kid and he’s always mentally ready to go,” McKenzie said of McCormack. “He’s been working hard and I felt like he earned some time. I wanted to reward him for all his hard work and he had some good saves and you could see he was mentally ready to go.”
For Lynnfield, Damiani netted six goals and dished out two assists, Will Steadman had two goals and a helper while Janssen Sperling and Will Norton each had solo tallies.
