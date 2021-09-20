LYNN — Fifteen minutes into Monday's boys soccer tilt between Bishop Fenwick and host St. Mary's, the Crusaders were granted a free kick opportunity just outside the box.
Senior midfielder Ryan Noci's initial shot ricocheted off the Spartans' team wall, but he stuck with the rebound and was able to angle a low, well-placed and well-struck shot into the back of the net. The goal not only broke a scoreless tie between the two Catholic Central League foes, but set the stage for an impressive overall showing by the visitors.
"It was the effort; it was more of an effort play," Fenwick first-year head coach Julius Pertillar said of Noci's score. "The free kick actually should've been a little bit cleaner, but we've been talking about mentality and effort and sometimes that's what you need -- and that's what he used in that moment. That was all effort to score that goal."
The effort continued for the next 65 minutes of action, as Bishop Fenwick rolled to a 4-0 victory at Manning Field in Lynn.
"St. Mary's is a fantastic school and a great program," added Pertillar, his team improving to 2-1-2 on the year. "(Today's win) was just the boys working hard in practice and translating it onto the field. That's where the result came from today."
Following Noci's timely marker, the Crusaders proceeded to reel off two more first half goals. After a near-goal from Kieron Murray that sailed just over the crossbar, freshman Medhi Khemmich punched home a rebound to make it 2-0. Then, with just under four minutes to go in the opening half, Noci found Alex Amaral on a textbook, low cross in the box, and the latter booted it home into an open left side of the net.
Defensively, Fenwick limited the Spartans (now 2-3) scoring chances and continued to press, doing a great job clearing any real threats and maintaining possession on the other end. In total, St. Mary's managed just five shots on goal for the afternoon, all of which were easily thwarted by Fenwick keepers Charlie Vu (a senior) and Danny Rowen (a freshman).
"Defense is a team effort, so the defense actually starts from the strikers playing defense and keeping the ball from going into our defensive third," explained Pertillar. "So it's more of a team cohesion. Our goalies did a great job, too, so kudos to them. They've been working hard in practice all season."
Perhaps St. Mary's of Lynn's best chance to score came midway through the first half when Derek Garcia found Kaya Jackson for an uncontested try, but the shot flew just over the crossbar. They had another solid look in the waning minutes of action, but Fenwick's keeper was all over it.
On the other side, Luke Murray had the final Fenwick goal when he received a clear ball in the open field and put it home on an empty net after St. Mary's keeper left his post on a designed play. Getting four different goal scorers was sweet music to Pertillar's ear, and he hopes to see more of that moving forward.
"Part of this system is spreading out the goal scoring and that's something we've been working on," he said. "I'm teaching the kids to have a mentality to score goals and spread the wealth, and they executed that today."