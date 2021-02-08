Fenwick can't climb out of early hole in eventual loss to Austin Prep 

PEABODY — Much like their up and down 2021 campaign, the Bishop Fenwick boys basketball team endured plenty of highs and lows during Monday's clash against league power Austin Prep. Unfortunately in this particular game, the lows outweighed the highs.
The Cougars came into the contest riding a nine-game winning streak and proved why all night long en route to a wire-to-wire 78-59 win.
However, at times during the action Fenwick looked like it might come all the way back and jolt in front, getting as close as 10 points in the third quarter before succumbing to a red hot Austin Prep offense.
It was every bit a game of runs, and the visitors were simply able to muster up more unanswered scoring sprees than their worthy opponents.
"We were shooting way too quick (into the shot clock) today," said Fenwick head coach Kevin Moran, his team now 8-6. "We tend to get in these spells where we live on that three and it just kills us. When we come down, make one pass and launch a three, it's a recipe for disaster.
"Later in the clock I have no problem with it; we have some great shooters on our team. But when you come down and put it up so quick and they get those long rebounds they're just able to run out on us and that's exactly what they did."
Moran isn't lying. The Cougars did a tremendous job cleaning up the Fenwick misses (particularly in the opening half) and streaking down the other end of the floor for easy buckets.
In the first quarter it was Austin Prep's Michael Gizzi who did most of the damage. The senior guard scored 12 of his 15 points in the first eight minutes, helping his team seize a 23-11 advantage.
Fenwick was able to remain within striking distance in the early stages of the second thanks to consecutive triples from Max Grenert (10 points) and Mike Yentin (17 points), but Austin Prep responded with a 10-0 run to increase the lead to 21 (46-25) at halftime.
The Crusaders had a difficult time containing AP standout Lence Altenor, who scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the opening half, including three of his four long balls. The senior guard scored from all over the floor and did a bang up job defensively to limit the Crusaders counter attack.
"He's probably one of the best players in the league," Moran said of Altenor. "He's such an active kid down there that it's tough to keep up with him and they run a lot of screens and stuff for him. It's kind of a pick your poison with him; he's a real athletic kid so you try to make him put it on the floor, but then when he does that they've got very good shooters around him, so he's definitely a tough matchup."
Seemingly out of answers by halftime, the Crusaders rallied to make things interesting in the third. Jason Romans, who scored a team-high 20 points in the setback, got his team going early in the stanza by knocking down a trio of tough jumpers, one of which came from beyond the arc. Jumpers by Yentin and Grenert and a nice defensive block from Christian Loescher allowed Fenwick to pull within 10 (48-38) with 3:50 left in the third, but Austin Prep came back out swinging after a timeout to officially put the game out of reach.
"I think the flow of the game was definitely a little bit better (in the third)," said Moran. "But when you're trying to come back from 20 down and you get halfway there and then they hit a bunch of shots ... they were just able to grab the momentum right back."
Fenwick got as close as 13 in the fourth, but a couple of fast break layups and unanswered 3-balls ultimately put the nail in the coffin. It was one of those games where it felt like if the hosts could've limited the fast start for Austin Prep, it would've been a back and forth, anybody's game to win type clash down the stretch. But the early deficit simply proved too much to overcome.
"We haven't put the whole thing together yet so hopefully we'll figure it out this week," said Moran.
Fenwick will look to round out the regular season on a high note before entering the Catholic Central League tournament next week.
Austin Prep 78, Bishop Fenwick 59
at Bishop Fenwick High School
BF: Alex Gonzalez 1-2-4, Max Grenert 4-1-10, Jason Romans 9-0-20, Che Hanks 2-0-4, Mike Yentin 7-0-17, Franklin Quintin 1-0-2, Christian Loescher 0-0-0. Totals: 24-5-59.
AP: Marveen Pierre 2-2-6, Jack Caruso 0-1-1, Lence Altenor 9-2-23, Sam Charchaflian 3-0-7, Michael Gizzi 6-2-15, Matt Gaffney 1-4-7, Quinn Morse 2-0-4, Thomas Keffington 4-0-8. Totals: 27-11-78.
Halftime: 46-25, Austin Prep
3-pointers: BF, Yentin 3, Romans 2, Grenert; AP, Altenor 4, Charchaflian, Gizzi, Gaffney.
Records: BF, 8-6; AP, 10-0.