Fenwick can't keep up offensively with Austin Prep 

PEABODY — Ninety-nine times out of 100, producing just nine shots on goal in 45 minutes of hockey just isn't going to cut it in Catholic Central League boys hockey competition.
When you allow your opponents to put 39 shots on your own goaltender, the odds of not having success grow to about 999 times out of 1,000.
Those circumstances befell the Bishop Fenwick boys Saturday night at the McVann-O'Keefe Rink, who despite the best efforts of goaltender Jack Vieira had difficulty stopping Austin Prep from constantly penetrating the zone and peppering the goaltender with shots. While the Crusaders hung around for a while, they were ultimately saddled with a 4-2 loss on Senior Night.
"We're struggling offensively," admitted head coach Jimmy Quinlan, his team falling to 1-6-1. "We're not getting shots and we're not getting goals. (Senior center) Cam Martin has been trying to do it all himself, but other teams just key on him.
"And Jack, he's played really well for us the last two games and has been keeping us in it, but I feel bad for him because we're not producing at the other end. He's working his tail off, and we're not helping him in our zone at all by clearing pucks or relieving the pressure."
In losses to two of the state's better squads in this pandemic shortened season (including an 8-2 setback at Pope Francis on Thursday), Fenwick has been outshot by a combined 78-17 in its last six periods of hockey.
Austin Prep (now 8-2-3 on the season) had 20 shots on Vieira in the second period alone, firing nine attempts on him in both the first and third period. But Fenwick's senior netminder did all he could to keep the Cougars from adding to the lead with save after save.
Junior defenseman Mike Faragi flung a shot on the Austin Prep net from the right point and, on his team's second shot of the second period, tied the game at the 11:56 mark as the puck had eyes through traffic. Faragi's goal, which was also his first varsity point, was assisted by sophomore third line center Gerry Visconti.
But following Faragi's tying goal, it took Austin Prep just 64 seconds to get the lead back for good. Aidan Elkins nabbed his second tally of evening, this one from the left point after taking a pass from Colin McGrath (3 points) and blasting it home.
Bad luck befell Fenwick just before the second period ended when third liner Dan Reddick appeared to have scored off a goal mouth scramble with 28 seconds before intermission, but the goal was waived off.
The mercurial Martin nearly tied the game 45 seconds into the third period, dekeing his way past an Austin Prep defender in the slot and rocketing a shot off the far post.
The Cougars merely shook that off, then got two more goals of their own in a three-minute span off the sticks of McGrath and Ty Wood. The latter of those came on a wraparound shot by Wood while on the power play, the second man advantage goal of the night by the visitors.
"It's a 2-1 game going into the third and we're right in it," said Quinlan, "but we hit the post, then make bad choices and give the puck away. We're not making good passes to our guys ... but we're making great passes to the other team. And it cost us a goal."
Fenwick, which has had three different stoppages this winter because of COVID-19 related issues, has lost three weeks of practice as a result. It's a team that desperately needs that time together to work on fundamentals and jelling together, but with only two weeks left in the season and still six games left on the schedule, those will be far and few between.
"We've got to learn how to win," said Quinlan. "Learn how to put the puck in the net, how to keep it out of ours and keep playing hard the whole way through."
Austin Prep 4, Bishop Fenwick 1
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Austin Prep 1 1 2 — 4
Bishop Fenwick 0 1 0 — 1
First period: AP, Aidan Elkins (Colin McGrath, Joe Thibodeau), ppg, 8:57.
Second period: BF, Mike Faragi (Gerry Visconti), 11:56; AP, Elkins (McGrath), 13:00.
Third period: AP, McGrath (un), 7:13; AP, Ty Wood (Thibodeau), ppg, 10:08.
Saves: AP, Nathan Deroche 8; BF, Jack Vieira 34.
Records: BF, 1-6-1; AP, 8-2-3.