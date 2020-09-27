Fenwick captains lead the way in opening match win over Williams

If Saturday’s opening match win over Archbishop Williams was any indication of how the rest of the fall season will go for the Bishop Fenwick golf team, then it would appear that they’re going to be very tough to beat.
The Crusaders hung 185 points on their Catholic Central League foes, taking the victory in comfortable fashion with a 185-169 final. Fenwick co-captain Cade Buckley led the charge with 34 big points, while fellow co-captain Gavin Belt nearly matched that with 32 points.
In addition, yet another co-captain, John Bennett finished strong with 27 points, while senior Brandon Bloom chipped in 25. The balance and consistency from their leaders was the difference, and doing so on their challenging home course layout at The Meadow at Peabody made it all the more impressive.
Also contributing in the win were hoop standouts Alex Gonzalez (24 points) and Jason Romans (23 points), as well as Steven Woods. Fenwick will look to follow up the opening match win when they head to Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville on Monday afternoon to face Bishop Feehan.