DRACUT — Like every other team in the state, the Bishop Fenwick football team had to wait much longer than usual to start its season. After the Crusaders’ scheduled season opener against St. Mary’s last weekend was canceled, they had to wait even longer.
But on Saturday night, Fenwick made the wait worthwhile as seniors Angel Martinez, Stefano Fabiano and Jake Connolly accounted for seven touchdowns in a 45-6 romp over non-league foe Dracut at Beaudry Field.
“The kids have been dying to play since they walked off the field at Gillette Stadium a year-and-a-half ago,” said Bishop Fenwick coach Dave Woods, whose team won the MIAA Division 6 North title in 2019 before falling to Ashland in the state final.
The Crusaders led 26-0 at the end of the first quarter and 33-0 at halftime. Dracut’s offense didn't cross the 50-yard line until early in the third quarter on a drive that led to its only score. The first time a play started inside Bishop Fenwick territory came after the hosts' Jacob Pynn punted the ball 44 yards and the Crusaders took over at their own 38 with five minutes left in the half.
“Our special teams gave us great field position,” Woods said. “Our speed and quickness helped a lot. Our kicker, Aidan Dwyer, is a soccer kid who came out for football for the first time as a senior and he kicked the ball exactly where we wanted it.”
The Crusaders scored their first touchdown on special teams. After the Middies punted at the end of the game’s opening series, Martinez returned it 38 yards for the score.
Fenwick’s first two offensive plays resulted in touchdowns. The first was a 42-yard pass from Steven Woods to Fabiano in the right corner of the end zone. Martinez caught the next one, a 44-yarder from quarterback Chrys Wilson with 7:17 left in the first quarter. That touchdown was set up after Pynn threw a 5-yard pass to Carter at the 44 before Fenwick's Jeffrey Gordils stripped the ball loose and knocked it to Troy Irizarry, who grabbed it in mid-air.
Connolly capped off the first quarter for the visitors by scoring on a 21-yard reception from Woods.
In the second quarter, Fabiano caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Wilson. He also ran 9 yards for his third score of the night on the opening series of the second half.
Connolly capped off the scoring with a 28-yard run with 8:37 left in the fourth.
Fenwick’s defense did not allow a first down until committing a pass interference penalty on Dracut’s third possession. The Middies (0-2) did not gain more than 10 yards on any one play until Pynn completed a 30-yard pass to Mitchell Cripps to start the drive that led to their only score.
“We felt like our front seven could stop the run,” coach Woods said. “If we could force them to pass, we could do well. The defense played great.”
Defensive lineman Matt Juneau contributed five tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery for the winners. Connolly also came up with an interception.
Fenwick plays its home opener next Friday (6 p.m.) against Bishop Stand (2-0).
Bishop Fenwick 45, Dracut 6
at Beaudry Field, Dracut
Bishop Fenwick (1-0) 26 7 6 6 — 45
Dracut (0-2) 0 0 6 0 — 6
BF-Angel Martinez 38 punt return (Aidan Dwyer kick)
BF-Stefano Fabiano 42 pass from Steven Woods (kick failed)
BF-Martinez 44 pass from Chrys Wilson (kick failed)
BF-Jake Connolly 21 pass from Woods (Dwyer kick)
BF-Fabiano 26 pass from Wilson (Dwyer kick)
BF-Fabiano 9 run (kick failed)
D-Timin Carter 15 pass from Jacob Pynn (kick failed)
BF-Conolly 28 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Bishop Fenwick — Chrys Wilson 2-74, Jake Connolly 5-62, Tucker Destino 11-58, Steven Woods 3-18, Stefano Fabiano 1-9; Dracut — Ismael Zouaoui 1-4, Joshua Gagnon 1-0, Juan Carlos Santiago 8-(-1), Jacob Pynn 10-(-15).
PASSING: Bishop Fenwick — Woods 6-7-120-2-0, Wilson 3-5-44-2-1; Dracut — Pynn 9-24-86-1-1.
RECEIVING: Bishop Fenwick — Fabiano 4-70, Angel Martinez 2-72, Connolly 2-33, Destino 1-15; Dracut — Timin Carter 3-41, Mitchell Cripps 2-34, Kai McDonald 2-17, Gagnon 1-0, Santiago 1-(-6).