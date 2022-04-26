PEABODY — Every year Bishop Fenwick girls tennis coach Paula Hannon and Danvers' Amy Ladd love the non-league battle between their respective teams. This season the friendly rivals came in with identical 3-3 records and the action did not disappoint.
The Crusaders won, 4-1, but there were several hard fought battles on a raw day with light drizzle that turned into steady rain before play ended.
"It's great," said Ladd. "We make sure each year to schedule it, and the girls enjoy the competition because a lot of them know each other. Paula is always so cordial, and it's a lot of fun for everybody."
The battle of the afternoon was in first singles where Fenwick's Nora Elenbaas rallied to defeat freshman Madison Savage after losing the first set 6-0. She came back to win the second 6-4 and force a tie breaker that was shortened to 10 points because conditions were so wet by that time. The two fought hard with Elenbaas taking the tie breaker, 11-9.
"It was really stressful after I lost the first set, but I came back in the rain. It kept getting worse, and my hand was slipping by the end," said Elenbaas, a junior captain and a club player.
The other Fenwick club player and also junior captain, Madelyn Leary defeated Amanda Tinkham, 6-1, 6-1 in second singles while freshman Gwen Schroeder won third singles for the Crusaders over Jenny Patel, 6-1, 6-1. Both Leary and Schroeder are now 5-2 this season.
"My shots down the line were working well today which made a big difference," said Leary, who also runs cross country.
Hannon praised Leary for her strong play, and wasn't surprised she didn't know her record because she's focused on the team first.
"Madelyn has been doing a great job. She was down in the first set against Bishop Feehan on Monday, but came back to win," said Hannon. "She plays tennis all year. Gwen has been very reliable. She has her footwork down from volleyball and is a real battler. She never quits on any ball and goes after everything. Her serves have improved a lot. We usually have one or two club players each year, and I love getting girls from other sports because their athleticism helps.
"This is a good bounce back for us after a tough loss (3-2) to Bishop Feehan the day before," she added. "We love to face Danvers because we both play in pretty tough leagues, and it's nice to have a local rivalry. The girls on both teams have a lot of fun going against each other."
The lone win for the Falcons came in first doubles where Sophie Sanidas and Kelly Huong defeated Aisling Hinchey and Aoife DeClerq, 6-3, 6-4. The Crusaders team of Lacey Murphy and Ari Summa beat Lucy Dumont and Ali Griffin, 6-1, 6-2 in second doubles.
"My regular doubles partner Jenny (Patel) was playing singles today so Kelly and I were paired," said Sanidas. "We played pretty well together."
Ladd had Savage as a student in her fourth grade class, and one day she told her teacher that she played tennis.
"I remember telling Madison to make sure she plays for Danvers High when she gets older," said Ladd. "She's doing a great job for us, and is a very hard worker. Madison is a club player with a great forehand. She's already a very good player and will continue to get better."