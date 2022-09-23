PEABODY — There was no question about it: revenge was on the minds of the Bishop Fenwick senior football players Friday night.
Having been knocked out of the Division 5 state semifinals by Swampscott a year ago, the Crusaders wanted payback. They accomplished that by blanking the Big Blue, 14-0, at Donaldson Field behind big plays from their defense.
The Crusaders knew they had their work cut out against the two time defending Super Bowl champs, but welcomed the task and were prepared for it. Captain Aidan Breen from Peabody helped lead that charge with a monster game, finishing with 12 tackles, an interception, and a 75-yard fumble return for a score with 1:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Swampscott was driving for the tying touchdown at the time, but on 4th-and-6 at the Fenwick 21-yard line quarterback Zach Ryan went back to throw and Breen knocked the ball out of his hands and took off for the end zone.
"Our defense tightened up, especially on the runs," said Fenwick (3-0) coach Dave Woods. "It was excellent situational football. They threw the ball a ton, but it's hard to keep throwing those short passes all game.
"Swampscott is a good, good football team that is well coached by Bob Serino and Peter Bush. I have a lot of respect for them."
The visitors were unable to run the ball against the tough Fenwick defense. Junior captain Luke Connolly, Kurtis Bruch, and Will Gibbs prevented any big gains on the ground, but Ryan did have success in the passing game.
Fenwick scored on its first possession, going 87 yards on 14 plays with captain Troy Irizarry crashing in from a yard out. Aidan Silva added the first of his two extra point kicks, and that seven-point lead held up until Breen's late TD on the fumble recovery.
The Big Blue (now 1-2) had some excellent opportunities to tie it up, but every time they were close to the goal line Fenwick buckled down. A fumble recovery with 5:21 remaining until halftime gave Swampscott the ball at its own 28-yard line, and Ryan (22-of-32, 188 yards) went to the air with passes to Chris Ferragamo (12 receptions, 73 yards) and Elijah Burns (7 receptions, 74 yards). But on first down at the Crusader 15-yard line Breen picked off a pass to end the threat.
Fenwick fumbled the kickoff return to start the third quarter, and once again Ryan connected with his receivers to move his team to the Crusader 2-yard line. This time, however, on fourth down Breen knocked down the pass to thwart Big Blue once again.
"We knew all week in practice we had to be mentally tough and focused," said Breen. "To get our revenge after what happened a year ago, we knew we had to execute."
Defensive back Leaman ended another drive by Swampscott at the start of the fourth quarter, intercepting a Ryan offering at his own 22-yard line.
The visitors had one last chance to knot it up, and Ryan we
nt 5-for-6 on the drive passing before Breen put the nail in the coffin with his fumble return.
"Breen made some big plays for us," said Woods. "Swampscott gave us all we could handle, but fortunately our defense dug in to stop them when they got close to the goal line."
The home fans couldn't relax until Breen put on a burst of speed to outrun everybody and add that insurance TD.
Fenwick has a huge Catholic Central League contest on the road at fellow 3-0 club St. Mary's of Lynn (7:30 p.m.) next Friday at Manning Bowl. Swampscott, meanwhile, will host Saugus Thursday (7 p.m.).
Bishop Fenwick 14, Swampscott 0
at Donaldson Stadium, Peabody
Swampscott (1-2);0;0;0;0;0
Bishop Fenwick (3-0);7;0;0;7;14
Scoring summary
BF-Troy Irizarry 1 run (Aidan Silva kick)
BF-Aidan Breen 75 fumble return (Silva kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Swampscott — Jason Codispoti 12-27, Zach Ryan 1-(-7), Nick Paradise2-1; Bishop Fenwick — Costa Beechin 8-54, Luke Connolly 6-43, Troy Irizarry 8-35, Anthony Nichols 5-23, Bryce Leaman 7-14.
PASSING: Swampscott — Ryan 22-32-188-0-2; Bishop Fenwick — Leaman 7-9-53-0-0.
RECEIVING: Swampscott — Elijah Burns 7-74, Chris Ferragamo 12-73, Nick Paradise 3-41; Bishop Fenwick — Luke Connolly 3-20, Troy Irizarry 2-20, Kurtis Bruch 1-8, Costa Beechin 1-5.