In Friday's 29-22 victory, the Bishop Fenwick football team couldn't have asked for a better start in its road tilt in Braintree against Catholic Central League rival Archbishop Williams.
The Crusaders scored on each of their first two drives to grab a 14-0 quick lead just five minutes in. But a negative drive just before the half gave the host Bishops great field position, and they capitalized with a late touchdown just before the break.
At that point, the momentum had shifted. Archbishop Williams would soon tie it up at 14, took a late lead at 22-21, and forced Fenwick to string together one final scoring drive to eventually capture the victory.
The Crusaders did just that, getting some huge plays from senior captain Costa Beechin before Troy Irizarry, another captain, rumbled in from two yards out for his third score of the game and a 29-22 lead with about four minutes to play. Anthony Nichols added the 2-point conversion score.
Fenwick was able to hold on down the stretch to improve to 6-0 on the season.
"Our defense came up with a big stop and we got the ball back but couldn't run the clock out," Fenwick head coach Dave Woods explained. "We had to punt and give the ball back to them, but they fumbled and we recovered the ball to seal it.
"Costa (Beechin) really had a great game on both sides of the ball. If we don't have him, we probably don't win the game."
Beechin made plays on both sides of the ball all night, adding a touchdown run from five yards out.
Irizarry's three scores came from five, three and two yards out.