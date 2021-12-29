PEABODY — Rockland High School wasn’t even supposed to be in the Bishop Fenwick Christmas Tourney, but was a late replacement when Billerica dropped out.
As it turns out, the Bulldogs wound up taking home the plaque for winning it all along with the MVP trophy that went to senior Julia Elie. She led all scorers with 21 points and totally dominated play in Wednesday’s 60-38 championship win over the Fenwick girls.
The host Crusaders were without one of their top scorers, senior captain Nasha Arnold, who was out sick.
The game was close in the first quarter with Fenwick leading most of the way before Elie hit two layups in the final minute to put her team ahead. After Maria Orphanos scored for the Crusaders, Charlie Kelleher was fouled shooting a trey and made all three to give her team a 13-11 lead.
The game was decided in the second quarter when the visitors outscored Fenwick, 22-4. They went on a 10-2 run late and opened up a 15-point cushion by intermission. Fenwick wasn’t hitting the outside shots, and was unable to penetrate the tough defense by the Dogs, who improved to 5-1 with the victory.
“Rockland played tough defense and did a really good job denying the middle,” said Sydney Brennan, who stepped up to coach the team along with Sydney Southern. “We needed to pressure more inside because our long shots weren’t falling.”
Sophomore Cecilia Kay had the tough job of guarding Elie, a Bentley University committment. She was able to hold her to seven points in the second half, but Rockland has a very balanced team. Maddie Hermenau was also in double figures with 11 points while Sydney Blaney, who was named to the All Tourney Team, had eight and Kelleher added seven.
Fenwick employed a full court press and played an up-tempo game, but the Dogs had no trouble breaking it and were able to keep up with the speed of the Crusaders.
Senior captain Kay was high scorer for Fenwick with 11 points, including seven from the foul line, while Olivia Found, who made the All Tourney Team, and Maria Orphanos each had nine.
The Crusaders fought all the way, equaling Rockland with 13 points each down the stretch. Captain Emma Burke hit back to back 3-pointers for the hosts.
“I just felt good tonight, and my shots were falling,” said Elie. “I got some great passes to set me up inside, and it’s all due 100 percent to my teammates. They deserve all the credit. Teams can’t really focus just on me because when they do somebody else steps up. I’m so excited about committing to Bentley, it’s a dream come true.”
Brennan praised Elie, who was deadly down low any time the ball was in her hands.
“She’s a great player,” said Brennan. “We knew that coming in, and our sophomore Kay did a nice job, especially in the second half. That’s not an easy assignment. It didn’t go our way tonight, but I’m pleased with the way the girls all kept working hard right to the end.”
¢¢¢
In the tournament’s consolation game, Masconomet came from behind to beat Haverhill, 50-44, led by Krystal Zepaj, who was chosen for the All Tourney Team.
Rockland 60, Bishop Fenwick 38
Fenwick Christmas Tourney Final at Bishop Fenwick, Peabody
ROCKLAND — Kelleher1-4-7, Blaney 3-2-8; Murphy 1-0-2, M. Elie 1-3-5, Cameron O3-0-6, J. Elie 10-1-21, Hermanau 4-2-11. Totals: 23-12-60.
BISHOP FENWICK — Orphanos 3-3-9, Found 4-1-9, Burke 2-0-6, Lendall 0-0-0, Mecurio 0-0-0, Kay 2-7-11, Andrews 1-1-3. Totals: 12-12-38.
Halftime: R, 35-20
Three-pointers: R, Hermanau, Kelleher, BF, Burke (2)
Records: R- 5-1, BF- 5-2
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN