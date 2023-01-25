PEABODY — The difference was quite simply Bishop Fenwick’s Twin Towers.
Junior post standout Cecilia Kay scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down a dozen rebounds while freshman teammate Caitlin Boyle was also a big factor with 12 points and four caroms as the Crusaders knocked Peabody High from the ranks of the unbeaten Wednesday night with a convincing 55-40 road victory.
The 6-foot-3 Kay scored 14 of her 22 points in the second half as Fenwick (now 8-5) withstood a Peabody rally in the third quarter to pull away for the win. Boyle, a 6-foot-1 forward from Beverly, did most of her scoring damage in the first half by dropping in nine points.
“When both Cecilia and Caitlin are having good games and hitting their shots, one (defender) can’t cover both of them,” said Bishop Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis. Peabody didn’t really have anyone to match up with our size, and that hurt them.”
The Tanners (now 9-1) figured at some point that their lack of overall team height might challenge them, and that happened Wednesday on their home court. Tied at 13-13 after one quarter, they weren’t able to get back into it after Fenwick outscored them, 14-6, in the second stanza.
“Two things hurt us in this one,” said head coach Stan McKeen. “One, our league (Northeastern Conference) isn’t as strong as Fenwick’s (Catholic Central League). and two, Fenwick had the big height advantage.”
Peabody didn’t help itself with a poor shooting night from the field. To complicate things, the Crusaders clamped down in the middle of the paint defensively, making it difficult for the hosts to earn layups against Kay or Boyle.
Lauryn Mendonca, a senior captain, had eight points for Peabody while Abby Bettencourt had a team-high 13, including a trio of 3-pointers. Isobel Bettencourt chipped in with seven points.
The crosstown rivals were tied after a spirited first quarter, but the Crusaders upped their defensive game in the second quarter, limiting the hosts to just six points in that 8-minute stretch while continuing to score when they had the basketball. In doing so, they opened up a 27-19 lead at the break.
The Tanners came out of halftime and scored eight straight points, cutting their deficit to five. But Fenwick held tough, took a 7-point lead into the fourth quarter, then pulled away down the stretch.
“We got off to a slow start, but then started playing well late in the second period and into the second half,” said DeBaggis.
Both teams were in foul trouble in the fourth quarter, prolonging the contest.
Fenwick senior Ava Bellacini, a Peabody resident, had a strong game for the winners with six points after coming back from a bout of mononucleosis.
“Ava works extremely hard and tonight was no different. She always puts forth a great effort,” said DeBaggis.
