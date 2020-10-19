Fenwick girls blank St. Mary's for sixth straight win

PEABODY — If soccer balls could talk, the ones used by the Bishop Fenwick girls would be telling us they feel pretty tired right about now.
That's because the Crusaders, winners of six straight games with Monday's 5-0 victory over rival St. Mary's, have been listening to a key piece of advice from head coach Steve Flaherty.
"Let the ball do the work for you," Flaherty said, summing up the sharing philosophy that's made Fenwick one of the North Shore's most dangerous clubs in the early going of this 2020 season. "That's a lot easier than running after it right? Share the ball and let the ball do the work."
Now 6-1 with the lone loss coming to arguably the best team in New England (unbeaten defending D1 champ Bishop Feehan), the Crusaders learned quickly how to use short, smart passes to involve as many as a half-dozen girls in the offense. Monday at Donaldson Field, four different players scored goals and six had at least one point.
The opening tally was a sister act with junior Ella Morgan getting one of her two assists on the day by finding her freshman sister Keira across the box for the goal.
"They're a pretty good tag team up top," Flaherty said of the Morgans. "That was a fun goal because they're sisters and it got us going because St. Mary's had come out very strong. It's a big rivalry game for both clubs so we knew they'd come out on fire. We wanted to soak it up for the first five or ten minutes."
The Spartans (3-4-1) were tough in those opening ten minutes and nearly got a lead. Senior Julia Nickolau broke in up the right side and rifled a rocket of a shot that Fenwick keeper Claudia Keith managed to stop in her toughest test of the day on her way to her third shutout of the year.
Minutes later, the Morgans put the hosts on top for good. Sophomore dynamo Ally Mitchell scored the next two goals for Fenwick, her team-leading sixth and seventh of year, both assisted by senior captain Elani Gikas.
The first was off a direct kick in the 39th minute with Gikas sending a high, looping offering to the far post which Mitchell won position on and redirected into the cage. That had it 2-0 at halftime and only three minutes after the break, Mitchell made her way behind the defense and finished for a 3-0 edge.
"Ally has an immense amount of speed. I don't even think she knows how fast she is," Flaherty said. "Plus, she's very coachable. You explain things and she'll go out and do it. She's everything you'd want as a coach."
It was a dominant third quarter for the Crusaders, who outshot the Spartans 6-0 over those 20 minutes after holding a 7-2 edge in shots in the opening half. St. Mary's got a highlight reel play in the fourth when senior keeper Eliza Brown, who made 14 saves in all, stopped a penalty kick.
Fenwick's Mia Tsaparlis was awarded the PK after a hand-ball in the box, and uncorked a blast. Brown stood her ground and punched it over the bar safely, though.
Still, the Crusaders padded their lead when junior Molly Jenkins tapped in a crossing pass from Ella Morgan at the 68 minute mark. Junior captain Bella DelVecchio got a clean breakaway and finished her third goal of the season for the final tally.
"We're doing a good job of finding the combinations that mesh well together," said Flaherty. "It was a good game and it's always a battle with St. Mary's. The girls love playing against each other."
Senior Jenna Durkin also had a great all-around game for Fenwick, which has outscored its opponents 25-3 over the course of the six game winning streak with eight different players scoring goals.