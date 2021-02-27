Fenwick girls, boys hockey and basketball teams feted as CCL all-stars

A total of 15 student-athletes from Bishop Fenwick High School have been selected as all-stars by the Catholic Central League for their play in both ice hockey and basketball this season.
Four players from Fenwick's girls hockey team were chosen: senior Gabby Davern and a trio of juniors: Sedona Lawson, Lauren Diranian and Catherine Salvo. Davern powered the Crusaders offensively with 8 goals, 7 assists and a team-leading 15 points. She'll graduate second on the school's all-time list for goals (60) and total points (106). She was also second in the area in total scoring, just one point off the top spot.
Lawson, a goaltender, had six victories and a pair of shutouts for Fenwick this winter while also turning in a 2.00 goals against average and .913 save percentage over 495 minutes played. Diranian was second on the team in scoring with nine points and tied Davern for the team lead in assists (7). Salvo was the team's leading scorer as a defenseman with four goals, a pair of helpers and six points.
The Fenwick boys hockey team was represented on the CCL all-star team by three seniors: Cam Martin, Aiden Anthony and Jack Vieira.
Martin, a Salem News 'Super Six' boys hockey member, led the Crusaders in goals (9), assists (8) and points (17) in a dozen games this winter. He also eclipsed 100 points for his high school career, finishing with 53 goals, 63 assists and 116 total points.
Anthony was a Fenwick co-captain who helped anchor the team's defense; he also contributed offensively with a pair of goals and one helper. Vieira, a two-year starting goaltender, was competitive throughout the season and gave the Crusaders a chance to win each night. He had a season-high 35 saves against Austin Prep and earned a shutout in his final high school start, a 3-0 blanking of Essex Tech.
The Bishop Fenwick girls basketball team saw four outstanding players represented on the CCL all-star squad: seniors Liz Gonzalez and Veronica Tache, as well as juniors Olivia Found and Nasha Arnold.
Gonzalez, a guard, put up numbers across the board for the Crusaders this winter in averaging 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, finishing second on the club in both rebounds and assists. Tache, another guard, averaged 8.2 points a night and buried 20 three-pointers.
Found, who transferred in to Fenwick from Matignon this past season, powered the team in scoring with 16.4 points per game. The 11th grade guard also led the team in assists (3.6 per night) and successful three-pointers (27). Nasha, a forward, was second on the team in scoring at 8.6 ppg. and led the squad in rebounds per game (7.4).
Lastly, the Bishop Fenwick boys basketball team also had four Catholic Central League all-stars in seniors Max Grenert and Alex Gonzalez, junior Jason Romans and sophomore Che Hanks.
Grenert, a long-range shooting standout, paced the Crusaders in scoring at 15.4 points per game; that total was good for fifth overall in the area. He was also second on the North Shore leaderboard in three-pointers made (43) and was also terrific on the glass, as his 7.8 rebounds were also tops for the Margin Street school. Gonzalez also helped Fenwick in a number of ways, including pulling down 7.4 boards a game, dishing out 3.2 assists and hitting 10 triples. He was second on the club in both rebounds and assists.
Romans, the team's point guard and floor leader, was steady across the board as his averages of 10.9 points, 7.1 assists and 6.2 assists (third on the North Shore) per game attest to. So do his 16 made three-pointers. Che was another offensive weapon for the black and gold, averaging 11.5 points a night with 4.3 assists and 14 three-pointers.
