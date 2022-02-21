MARBLEHEAD — The 2022 IAABO Board 130 Larry McIntire Classic girls champion is Bishop Fenwick.
After trading baskets with rival Peabody High in a back and forth first half, the Crusaders exploded out of the gate after intermission en route to a 65-40 victory.
Sophomore Cecilia Kay scored 20 points en route to being named tournament MVP, helping Fenwick shoot out to a 11-0 lead to start the second half. She was one of three Crusaders in double figures along with senior captains Nasha Arnold (17) and Oliva Found (12).
"It feels great to be named MVP," said Kay. "I have to give a lot of credit to my teammates, because we've got some really great players which makes it hard to stop us.
"It feels great to beat the other school in Peabody. We don't get to play them often, and it's a big game whenever we do."
Peabody head coach Stan McKeen, whose team lost for just the third time this season (17-3), said a good first half was wiped out by its slow start after halftime.
"We went stone cold," said McKeen. "I wish we could have thrown away those last two quarters; we didn't make our shots and were in foul trouble. We just didn't have much of an answer for Kay."
Kay and Found were named to the All-Tournament team along with Peabody's Abby Bettencourt, Marblehead's Molly Cronin, and Fenway's Sierra Cherrie.
"This was a good team win," said Found. "We knew we had to step it up in the second half and started playing much better than we had earlier."
Fenwick opened the game by scoring the first six points, but Peabody fought back and pulled to within three by quarter's end after Janelle Baetzel took a perfect pass from Emma Bloom and finished to cut the deficit to 13-10. It was tied five different times in the next quarter and a one-point game at halftime, 26-25, after Tanner captain Gina Terrazzano's bomb at the buzzer.
Crusader coach Adam DeBaggis must have given a stirring speech at intermission because his team came out flying and quickly opened up a 37-25 lead before the Tanners scored. The crosstown rivalry was owned by Fenwick with a 21-6 scoring advantage in that frame
"I think what a coach says at halftime is overrated," said DeBaggis. "We're trying to get healthy for the upcoming tournament after a lot of injuries, and have small areas to clean up. We want to improve our passing and get more rebounds. There are a lot of good teams in the tournament, and those small areas are very important.
"We didn't play a smart first half and challenged the girls to do better. This game had a tourney feel right from the start and will help both teams going forward. I really like the McIntire Tourney, because winning proves you're the best on the North Shore."
Fenwick proved deadly in the paint with its three bigs — Kay, Ella Andrews, and Arnold — dominating, as well as their teammates hitting their outside shots. Erica Lendall had three treys while Emma Burke and Tess Keenan hit long two-pointers.
It didn't help Peabody that Logan Lomasney, its leading rebounder, was in early foul trouble and saw limited playing time in the last 13 minutes.
Isabel Bettencourt came off the bench for the Tanners to give them a spark with a team-high nine points. McKeen praised both Baetzel and Jess Richards for working hard against Fenwick's big girls.
Before the game scholarships were given to two senior girls and two boys. Fenwick's Emma Burke and Peabody's Emma Bloom were the recipients for the girls. Board 130 has raised over $35,000 dollars in scholarship money since 2011 and for Officials vs. Cancer.
The consolation game was a nailbiter, 37-36, with host Marblehead pulling out a win over Fenway. The Magicians (12-8) were led by Catherine Comstock, who had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Molly Cronin had nine points while Sam Dormer and Ella Kramer each had six.
"It was a good game, back and forth with neither team able to get more than a one or two-point lead," said Marblehead head coach Paul Moran.
Bishop Fenwick 65, Peabody 40
IAABO Board 130 Larry McIntire Classic final
at Marblehead Field House
BISHOP FENWICK: Orfanos 1-1-3, Found 5-2-12, Keenan 1-0-2, Burke 1-0-2, Bellicini 0-0-0, Perry 0-0-0, McPhail 0-0-0, Lendall 3-0-9, Kay 9-2-20, Andrews 0-0-0, Arnold 8-1-17. Totals: 28-6-65
PEABODY: Baetzel 2-2-6, Terrazzano 2-0-6, Mendonca 1-0-2, Lomasney 1-0-2, T. Bettencourt 1-0-2, Bloom 1-3-5, Abby Bettencourt 4-0-8, Ally Bettencourt 0-0-0, I. Bettencourt 2-4-9, Richards 0-0-0. Totals: 14-9-40
Halftime: BF 26-25
3-Pointers: BF - Lendall (3), P - Terrazzano (2), I. Bettencourt
Records: BF, 14-6; P, 17-3