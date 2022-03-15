WOBURN — Tuesday's fast paced, high scoring Division 3 girls hoop Final Four lived up to everything fans that packed the Woburn High Field House could have hoped for.
With seven seconds remaining Bishop Fenwick trailed by three points when Olivia Found put up a desperation shot from downtown that went half way in before bouncing out. Nasha Arnold grabbed the ball and made a layup as the final buzzer sounded, but it wasn't enough to get her team over the hump.
St. Mary's players jumped for joy with the 63-62 victory sending them on to the state championship game on Saturday while the Crusaders gathered in stunned disbelief. The Spartans had beaten them for the third time this season —by a grand total of seven points.
"The kids on both teams played great all night," said St. Mary's coach Jeff Newhall. "Give credit to Adam (DeBaggis) because he had his girls ready. I really feel for their seniors. It's such a tough loss, but it was a great high school game. I was asked if we could beat them three times, but it's been more like 10 times now.
"When Found let go of the ball from close to mid-court if I was at Encore I would have bet it was going in. It was half way down, and when they got that rebound shot we came way too close to fouling. I guess we got a little more help being St. Mary's than they got from the Bishop."
From his view point DeBaggis didn't think Found's shot had a chance of going in at first. That would have tied the game with just a couple of ticks left and sent the game to overtime.
"I was thinking there's no chance it was going in out of her hands," said DeBaggis. "A similar thing happened to us three years ago when Sammy Gallant hit a shot for a three, but they called it a two saying she was on the line.
"St. Mary's is a hard team to play," he added. "They're physical, and for us, we talked about it at halftime, we were trying to do too much offensively and not enough on defense."
The game was tied eight different times, the last at 43 all late in the third quarter before Niya Morgen, who led all scorers with 23 points, drove the lane for an easy layup to put St. Mary's back on top. Fenwick had a little letdown at the beginning of the final frame and the Spartans went on a 7-0 run led by Yirsy Queliz, a junior guard from Ipswich, who had 19 points before fouling out.
The speed of Queliz and Morgen gave the Crusaders trouble all night. The key turnaround came when Queliz scored on a reverse layup and Morgen stole the ensuing inbounds pass and put it in. That was four very quick points in a matter of seconds for a 52-45 lead.
"Morgen was awesome," said Newhall. "Yirsy gets a lot of fanfare, but the two of them play so well together. We thought we could get Morgen to the hoop and did early before they adjusted. Both Yirsy and Niya have such basketball sense."
Fenwick fought back with Ella Andrews (14 points) making some clutch baskets and Found hitting two triples, the last making it a one point game, 61-60, with eight seconds left. They were forced to foul, and Morgen made both shots from the line, leaving the Crusaders only seven seconds to try to tie it. They came ever so close to doing just that, but it didn't fall.
Fenwick is losing some outstanding seniors, but will have two of their tall girls back in sophomores Cecilia Kay and Andrews to build on.
"Andrews is an excellent player, the kind I want on my team because she works hard and does anything we ask. Kay is also that kind of player."
The Crusaders left it all out of the floor, and while they won't be going on to the state final, there were no losers in this one.
St. Mary's 63, Bishop Fenwick 62
Division 3 Final Four at Woburn High Field House
Bishop Fenwick: Maria Orfanos 2-2-6, Olivia Found 6-2-19, Emma Burke 0-0-0, Erica Lendall 0-0-0, Cecilia Kay 4-1-9, Ella Andrews 5-3-14, Nasha Arnold 6-2-14. Totals: 24-10-62.
St. Mary's: Yirsy Queliz 7-2-19, AJ Hyacinthe 2-0-4, Bella Owumi 3-0-7, Niya Morgen 9-2-23, Kellyn Preira 4-2-10, Olivia Abbott 0-0-0, Reese Matela 0-0-0. Totals: 25-6-63.
Halftime: 31-27, St. Mary's
3-Pointers: BF — Found 3, Andrews; SM — Queliz 3, Morgen 3, Preira.
Records: BF 20-7, SM 25-3