PEABODY — There was never any doubt in the outcome Friday night, because the Bishop Fenwick girls basketball was off and running in its postseason opener after a weeklong layoff.
The visitors from Triton Regional had no answer for Fenwick's size and speed as the hosts Crusaders rolled to an 80-41 victory in their Division 3 playoff opener. They advance to the Sweet 16 to host the winner of Hudson-Belchertown.
The Crusaders came ready to play and shot out to a 9-0 lead before Triton's Molly Kimball drained a triple to put Triton on the board. They had their inside-outside game going right from the start led by sophomore Cecilia Kay, who was high scorer with 26 points. Kay finished with a double-double with 17 rebounds and also had six blocks.
Fenwick's other two tall players were also very effective, with captain Nasha Arnold chipping in with a dozen points and 10 rebounds while Ella Andrews had a strong all-around game with eight points, six rebounds, four assists, and five steals.
"We play in a really strong league and are battle tested," said Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis. "Cecilia, Ella, and Nasha were outstanding. We played with great energy and kept it up the whole game, not just our starters but players off the bench. (Guards) Erica Lendall and Emma Burke gave us a spark, too."
For Andrews, it was a big game in her first crack at the state tourney.
"It was so much fun to play in a game like this," said the sophomore. "Last year we didn't have a tourney because of COVID, so we are all really excited. I had the jitters early, but settled down and played my game."
Before the first quarter ended the Crusaders went on another run, 7-0, to stretch their lead to 11 points. Then they totally controlled the next eight minutes, outscoring Triton, 18-3, with outstanding defense. Before the quarter was two minutes old the Vikings were in foul trouble and quickly picked up their 10th of the half, which gave the Crusaders extra shots from the line.
By halftime the home team had a 37-12 lead, and DeBaggis had started going to his bench.
Triton, the 27th seed in the draw, had defeated Worcester Tech in a preliminary round contest. Against Fenwick, Kendall Liebert led the Vikings with 17 points while Kimball was also in double digits with 10.
"Bishop Fenwick is a great team," said second-year Triton coach Bryan Shields, whose team improved from 2-8 a year ago to 9-13 this winter. "Give them credit. Our girls all worked hard, but this is a hard gym to play in.
"Liebert had a great game for us and she's only a sophomore; she works hard and pushes the pace. She's one of the leading scorers in the Cape Ann League. (Seniors) Kimball and Paige Leavitt also did a nice job."
Despite digging a huge hole in the first half Triton hung tough and scored 29 points in the final two quarters. But the Vikings couldn't slow down Kay, who drove the lane, put back rebounds, and hit two bombs in a dominant performance.
DeBaggis took his starters out one by one to applause from fans in the packed gym, and both teams emptied their benches for the final eight minutes.
Bishop Fenwick 80, Triton 41
Division 3 playoffs first round
at Bishop Fenwick HS, Peabody
TRITON: Kimball 3-2-10, Leavitt 0-0-0, Frary 0-0-0, Bell 1-0-3, Kiricoples 3-0-6, Welch 0-0-0, Basile 1-0-2, Liebert 8-1-17, Lesinski 0-0-0, Hatheway 0-1-1, Renda 1-0-2. Totals: 17-4-41
BISHOP FENWICK: Orfanos 3-0-8, Found 2-1-6, Keenan 1-0-2, Burke 1-0-3, Bellacini 0-0-0, Perry 1-0-3, Mercurio 1-0-2, O'Brien 1-0-2, McPhail 1-0-2, Lendall 2-0-6, Kay 10-4-26, Andrews 4-0-8, Arnold 5-2-12. Totals: 32-7-80
Halftime: Bishop Fenwick, 37-12.
3-Pointers: T - Kimball (2), Bell, BF -- Orfanos (2), Lendall (2), Kay (2), Found, Burke, Perry.
Records: T 9-13, BF 18-6.