DANVERS — Logic dictates that it's difficult to defeat any opponent three times in one season. But when that team is loaded with scorers, have only two losses on their resume and are the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, that task becomes much easier.
It was for the St. Mary's of Lynn girls basketball team, which toppled their arch rivals from Bishop Fenwick in Wednesday's Division 3 North semifinal, 69-36, at St. John's Prep's Connaughton Court.
The game was close in the first quarter, but after that the Spartans rolled. Gabby Torres, a senior guard from Peabody, led the offense with 14 points while Swampscott senior Olivia Matela had a dozen and Yirez Queliz, a freshman from Ipswich, contributed 10. Maiya Bergdorf and Nicolette D'Itria each chipped in with eight points.
The victory was the 300th for Spartans head coach Jeff Newhall, who preferred to talk more another his players than about his accomplishment.
"We've gad great players here for a long time," said Newhall, whose team will face Amesbury in Saturday's sectional final. "It's more about them and less about me. We're concentrating on beating a tough Amesbury team to get to the Boston Garden."
Midway through the first quarter the Spartans went on a 10-0 run, capitalizing on a couple of steals and turnovers.
"We're very fortunate this season to have 14 solid players, and we're eight deep with girls that could start for any other high school," added Newhall
Fourth seeded Bishop Fenwick, normally a strong outside shooting team, couldn't hit the long shots Tuesday night and had trouble penetrating the tough St. Mary's defense.
Freshman Isabella Romero from Peabody played almost the entire game and did a good job defensively. She made a shot from the foul line, and Veronica Tache — who drained a trio of 3-pointers —hit one at the buzzer to close their team's early deficit to 15-10. But it was all Spartans over the next eight minutes, scoring 14 points while holding the Crusaders to six.
After Tache (9 points) scored on another bomb to bring her team within six points, but the Spartans went on 13-1 run to open up a 14 point cushion.
"We didn't move the ball well," said Fenwick (15-7) head coach Adam DeBaggis. "We couldn't score enough, and it was a vicious cycle. When you're not scoring you lose your confidence, especially when the other team is hitting their shots. Every time we'd miss a shot they'd break out in a fast break and put one in at the other end, so it was a four-point swing.
This one was over early. The Crusaders scored only five points in the third quarter while the Spartans had 21 to take a 29 point cushion.
"I hope our young kids are hungry," said DeBaggis. "We want (current juniors) Liz Gonzalez and Veronica Tache to come back ready to work hard next year."
The Crusaders are a very young team with only one senior, captain Micayla Ross. DeBaggis said a lot of the leadership responsibility fell on her shoulders because she was the oldest.
"These were the best captains we've had," he said. "I hope Mickey will follow in the footsteps of some of our other recent captains, and go on to have a great career at the next level."
St. Mary's 69, Bishop Fenwick 36
Division 3 North semifinal
at Connaughton Court, Danvers
St. Mary's: Queliz 4-1-10; Matela 4-4-12; Nguyen 1-0-2; Wol 1-0-2; D'Itria 3-2-8; Preira 0-0-0; Grossi 1-0-2; Constine 0-0-0; Parent 1-0-2; Torres 5-1-14; Avelino 1-2-4; Abbott 0-0-0; Bergdorf 4-0-8 Totals: 25-10-68
Bishop Fenwick; Orfanos 2-4-8; Romero 1-2-4; Burtucci 2-0-4; Burke 0-0-0; Kotchian 0-1-1; Tache 3-0-9; Gonzalez 2-4-8; Lendall 0-2-2; Mercurio 0-0-0 Totals: 10-13-36
Halftime: St. Mary's 29-16
3-Pointers: SM, Torres (3), Nguyen, Matela, Queliz; BF, Tache (3)
Records: SM, 23-2; BF, 14-7
