Fenwick girls hoop comes up short to St. Mary's in CCL Cup Finals 

Just after the Bishop Fenwick girls basketball team wrapped up winter tryouts, coach Adam Debaggis was given some not so great news as a COVID-19 related issue forced the program to shut down for the next 10 days.
It was a discouraging start for a team that had high hopes for the 2021 campaign.
"It was tough; we had just finalized the team and then got hit with that and we're thinking, man this is going to be a tough year," said Debaggis.
Fortunately for the Crusaders, that was the only setback in what turned out to be a season full of positives. Fenwick returned from the 10-day absence and proceeded to play 16 games, going 11-5 and making it to the finals of the Catholic Central League Cup this past weekend.
The Crusaders wound up falling short, suffering a 46-40 loss to rival St. Mary's in the championship on Saturday, but it was a successful season nonetheless.
"It was a great season," said Debaggis. "We played our best over the last month and definitely improved a lot. We went to Bishop Feehan, a big D1 school, and won there twice which was great. Just being out there and competing, I think it really helped us all get through the winter."
Against St. Mary's, Fenwick struggled to finish some easy bunnies down low and had a tough time at the charity stripe. The Spartans also made their mark offensively, hitting three consecutive 3-pointers in the third quarter to further increase their lead.
But Fenwick's tenacious defense and a valiant final push allowed them to claw their way back into the game.
Trailing by 20 entering the fourth, the Crusaders outscored the hosts 21-7, nearly completing an improbable comeback before ultimately coming up short.
"We roared back to cut it down to four with about 30 seconds left. If we had one more minute I think we could've pulled it off," said Debaggis. "It was all kind of too little, too late."
Junior standout Olivia Found led the charge in the loss, scoring 24 points and snagging six steals. Fellow classmate Nasha Arnold grabbed a team-high 16 rebounds to go with seven points, while seniors Liz Gonzalez, Veronica Tache and Brynn Bertucci all turned in great defensive performances. Debaggis also highlighted the play of Julia Loescher, who snared eight rebounds in about 15 minutes of play.